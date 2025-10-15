DIAGNOS To Present At The Centurion One Capital 3Rd Annual Bahamas Summit
André Larente, CEO of DIAGNOS, will be presenting and attending investor meetings as well as participating on a panel discussion during the event. "With our recent successful MDSAP audit we are poised for growth due to pending in process regulatory approvals from Saudi FDA, Health Canada and the FDA. We are looking forward to present our Company to New investors at the Centurian One Capital summit, " said André Larente.
Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit is a two-day invitation only event that brings together the worlds leading small cap growth companies to an audience of global growth investors held at the Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel which epitomizes Bahamian refinement and sophistication. Set on the gorgeous white sand of Nassau's Cable Beach, the event will consist of a series of company presentations, 1x1 investor meetings, dynamic panels and networking over two days.
Summit Details
Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings
Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 28th and Wednesday, October 29th, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT
Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel
For more information and registration details, please visit: .
About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.
Additional information is available at and .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment