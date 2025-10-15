DIAGNOS To Present At The Centurion One Capital 3Rd Annual Bahamas Summit

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Brossard, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Diagnos Inc. (TSXV: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FSE: 4D4A) ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation"), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit, a two-day invitation only event taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 28th to Wednesday, October 29th, 2025, in Nassau, Bahamas.

André Larente, CEO of DIAGNOS, will be presenting and attending investor meetings as well as participating on a panel discussion during the event. "With our recent successful MDSAP audit we are poised for growth due to pending in process regulatory approvals from Saudi FDA, Health Canada and the FDA. We are looking forward to present our Company to New investors at the Centurian One Capital summit, " said André Larente.

Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit is a two-day invitation only event that brings together the worlds leading small cap growth companies to an audience of global growth investors held at the Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel which epitomizes Bahamian refinement and sophistication. Set on the gorgeous white sand of Nassau's Cable Beach, the event will consist of a series of company presentations, 1x1 investor meetings, dynamic panels and networking over two days.

Summit Details

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 28th and Wednesday, October 29th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: .

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at and .