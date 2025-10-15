Rachel Gaddis Coaching Expands VIP Program With Automated Outreach To Put Mid-Career Professionals In Front Of Decision Makers

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Rachel Gaddis Coaching announced today an expansion of its Make Your MoveTM VIP career coaching program to include integrated, automated outreach systems that place qualified candidates directly into the inboxes of hiring managers, industry leaders and recruiters. This high-impact enhancement addresses a critical and often ignored problem facing experienced professionals: strong credentials, polished materials and zero traction.

"If you're earning $120K a year, every month you're unemployed equals $10K lost," said Rachel Gaddis, founder and lead coach. "This program is designed to reclaim that time and that money."







(In Frame: Rachel Gaddis , founder and lead coach)





The newly expanded VIP tier is designed for mid-career professionals with 10-20+ years of experience who are burned out by constant applying, post-layoff inertia, or months of ghosting. It goes beyond résumé edits to deliver done-for-you, personalized daily outreach - connecting clients directly with hiring managers, recruiters, and industry leaders.

"This is for the experienced professional who's doing everything right and still getting ghosted," said Rachel Gaddis. "Your resume might be strong. Your experience speaks for itself. But if no one sees you, none of that matters. We solve that."

The Make Your MoveTM system follows a structured five-stage pathway: Reset, Build, Launch, Win, Sustain. While the Essential tier offers a clear 90-day roadmap with resume and LinkedIn audits, the VIP tier now includes:



AI-powered recruiter + hiring manager targeting

Daily automated outreach to decision-makers

Personalized messaging sequences

Continuous visibility boosts

Hands-on negotiation prep

ADHD-friendly productivity toolkit 1:1 strategic coaching and milestone tracking

Rachel developed the outreach engine after watching too many qualified clients stall out, not because their résumés were weak, but because no one was seeing them. Her system now handles the labor-intensive targeting and outreach behind the scenes, while the coaching side sharpens each client's message, clarifies their strategy, and prepares them to land offers.

This update arrives just as companies begin planning for Q1 2026 hiring. With job postings down 18% and applicant volume up nearly 30% across key industries, standing out is more difficult and more essential than ever.

"This program is less about tweaking documents and more about creating consistent pathways to opportunity," said Gaddis. "For professionals who've spent years building expertise, the real barrier is being seen. We build the bridge - with strategy, clarity, and outreach that actually lands."

Rachel Gaddis Coaching works virtually with clients across North America and internationally. Mid-career professionals ready to make their next move can book a free Career Audit Call to explore the best-fit strategy and support.

For program details and enrollment information, please visit Rachel Gaddis Coaching .

About Rachel Gaddis Coaching

Rachel Gaddis Coaching is a virtual career coaching practice serving mid-career professionals across North America and internationally. Through its signature Make Your MoveTM framework, a structured five-stage process, the company helps experienced candidates break out of stalled job searches and secure roles that match their pay, purpose, and potential. The practice combines strategic coaching, resume and LinkedIn optimization, ADHD-friendly tools, and AI-enabled outreach to create both clarity and access.