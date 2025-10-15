Global Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day Opens The Market
Cannot view this video? Visit:
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the 15th was selected as Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day to shine a spotlight on the 15% of breast cancer diagnoses each year that are invasive lobular carcinoma ("ILC"). ILC is the second most common type of breast cancer and it behaves differently from the more common ductal breast cancers, often growing in spidery lines and not lumps making it harder to detect with imaging. As a result, the tumours are often missed on mammograms and ultrasounds.
Although scientific studies have confirmed that lobular breast cancer is a distinct breast cancer type, less than 1% of breast cancer research funding has been allocated to study ILC and there are no specific treatments. More research is needed to identify better methods for detection and targeted treatments for patients with ILC.
The LBCA is the only organization focused on raising awareness of ILC and is the #1 source for information on lobular breast cancer.
In consideration of this effort to raise awareness that a "one size fits all" approach for treating breast cancer is no longer adequate, the City of Toronto has issued an official proclamation declaring October 15th, Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment