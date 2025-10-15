Global Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day Opens The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Dr. David Lim, Breast Surgical Oncologist, Department of Surgery, Women's College Hospital, Dr. Christine Brezden-Masley, Medical Oncologist, Mount Sinai Hospital and Kimberly Carson, Chief Executive Officer, Breast Cancer Canada, joined Brenda Cunnington, Managing Director, Americas, Trayport at TMX Group, and Board Director for The Lobular Breast Cancer Alliance ("LBCA") to open the market in recognition of Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day.



October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the 15th was selected as Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day to shine a spotlight on the 15% of breast cancer diagnoses each year that are invasive lobular carcinoma ("ILC"). ILC is the second most common type of breast cancer and it behaves differently from the more common ductal breast cancers, often growing in spidery lines and not lumps making it harder to detect with imaging. As a result, the tumours are often missed on mammograms and ultrasounds.

Although scientific studies have confirmed that lobular breast cancer is a distinct breast cancer type, less than 1% of breast cancer research funding has been allocated to study ILC and there are no specific treatments. More research is needed to identify better methods for detection and targeted treatments for patients with ILC.

The LBCA is the only organization focused on raising awareness of ILC and is the #1 source for information on lobular breast cancer.

In consideration of this effort to raise awareness that a "one size fits all" approach for treating breast cancer is no longer adequate, the City of Toronto has issued an official proclamation declaring October 15th, Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day.