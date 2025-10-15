Farmer Injured As Russian Drone Hits Tractor In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“A 49-year-old man was injured as a result of an attack in Polohy district. The man was working on a tractor in a field near the village of Huliaipilske when the Russians hit the machinery with an FPV drone. The tractor was damaged,” Fedorov wrote.

He added that the victim had received all necessary medical assistance.

Russians shellregion 649 times in 24 hours, one civilian injured

As reported earlier, in the past month and a half, nearly twenty people had been injured and about ten killed in drone attacks across Zaporizhzhia region.