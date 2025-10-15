Farmer Injured As Russian Drone Hits Tractor In Zaporizhzhia Region
“A 49-year-old man was injured as a result of an attack in Polohy district. The man was working on a tractor in a field near the village of Huliaipilske when the Russians hit the machinery with an FPV drone. The tractor was damaged,” Fedorov wrote.
He added that the victim had received all necessary medical assistance.Read also: Russians shell Zaporizhzhia region 649 times in 24 hours, one civilian injured
As reported earlier, in the past month and a half, nearly twenty people had been injured and about ten killed in drone attacks across Zaporizhzhia region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment