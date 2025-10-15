Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Farmer Injured As Russian Drone Hits Tractor In Zaporizhzhia Region

Farmer Injured As Russian Drone Hits Tractor In Zaporizhzhia Region


2025-10-15 10:09:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“A 49-year-old man was injured as a result of an attack in Polohy district. The man was working on a tractor in a field near the village of Huliaipilske when the Russians hit the machinery with an FPV drone. The tractor was damaged,” Fedorov wrote.

He added that the victim had received all necessary medical assistance.

Read also: Russians shell Zaporizhzhia region 649 times in 24 hours, one civilian injured

As reported earlier, in the past month and a half, nearly twenty people had been injured and about ten killed in drone attacks across Zaporizhzhia region.

MENAFN15102025000193011044ID1110200818

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search