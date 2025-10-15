Azerbaijan Intensifies Efforts To Electrify Karabakh And East Zangezur - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Work continues to provide all cities with electricity in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, Vagif Aydinoghlu, spokesperson of Azerishig OJSC, told the media, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to him, since the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands, Azerishig has been working to provide the territories with electricity.

Aydinoghlu noted that we are mainly working in accordance with the Master Plan of the liberated cities, providing residential and non-residential facilities with electricity.