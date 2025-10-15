Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Define Path For Expanded Economic Collaboration

Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Define Path For Expanded Economic Collaboration


2025-10-15 10:09:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 15. Davron Vahabov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with a delegation led by Arian Azimi, Deputy Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral economic ties, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both sides proposed a series of initiatives to strengthen cooperation, including:

  • Regular quarterly B2B meetings in Tashkent, Kabul, Termez, and Balkh;

  • Establishment of an ACCI representative office in Tashkent to enhance investment ties;

  • Simplification of business visa procedures for Afghan entrepreneurs;

  • Acceleration of cargo transport through the Termez port and optimization of customs procedures;

  • Annual joint trade exhibitions in Kabul and Tashkent, or alternatively in Mazar-i-Sharif and Termez.

Participants noted that implementing these measures would increase bilateral trade, launch new investment projects, and activate collaboration between private companies in both countries.

Concluding the meeting, Davron Vahabov emphasized that the visit of the Afghan delegation marks a new stage in the development of trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Afghanistan reached $862.2 million from January through July 2025, marking a 51 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024 ($571 million) and nearly doubling compared to 2023 ($470.7 million).

