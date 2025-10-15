AJYC Launches New Project To Boost Youth Public Engagement, Empowerment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct.15 (Petra) - All Jordan Youth Commission (AJYC) launched the "Roles Awaiting Us" political and democratic empowerment project on Wednesday, aimed to enhance engagement of Jordanian youth aged 18–35 in formulating public policies and building the future.According to an AJYC statement, the project serves as an "interactive" national dialogue platform dedicated to investing in youth energies, activating their participation in public life at the political, economic, and social levels, enhancing their cultural heritage, and consolidating their national awareness.To achieve its goals, the initiative will discuss Jordan's current challenges and present specific insights and recommendations to decision-makers, which would establish a culture of conscious participation and active citizenship.The AJYC indicated that the project is inspired the Kingdom's reform projects, based on the three political, economic, and administrative modernization paths, as well as various key national issues.The project, which is implemented through a series of dialogue sessions and interactive workshops, seeks to document youth recommendations and priorities as "true" partners, within a dialogue environment that respects diversity.The project also eyes to foster a culture of dialogue among participating youth and enhance their engagement, and then network with official and civil society centers and institutions of expertise and decision-makers.Additionally, the bid aims to expand the base of youth participation within "open environment to exchange diverse opinions, enhance youth's self-confidence and true empowerment, and lead a national dialogue that addresses and sheds light on various societal challenges."