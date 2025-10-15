PSAC Holds 2Nd Corporate Culture Event

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) – The Public Service and Administration Commission (PSAC) on Wednesday held the 2nd event of the Corporate Culture Community in the Public Sector to examine outcomes and explore improvement opportunities.The event, which was organized in cooperation with the Management and Implementation Unit of the Public Sector Modernization Program at the Prime Ministry and the Governance Improvement Project (PARtner), is held by the German International Cooperation (GIZ) and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.Minister of State for Public Sector Development Badria Al-Balbisi and PSAC Chairman Fayez Al-Nahar attended the event, which brought together 70 participants.During its activities, the event called for excellence and innovation as "key drivers" for institutional competitiveness and sustainable success, emphasizing creativity, foresight, initiative, empowerment, continuous learning, and sustainability as core values that foster innovation.Citing global studies, participants said this research showed that strengthening corporate culture can increase productivity by 27% and profitability by 21%, while reducing absenteeism by 70%.The event presented corporate culture indicators, evaluation mechanisms, and overall results, in addition to honoring participating change ambassadors.PSAC noted the first phase featured assessments of applied practices that support corporate culture and identify development opportunities, in line with the Kingdom's public sector modernization roadmap.The assessment covered 16 ministries and institutions, involving 960 hours of fieldwork and interviews with about 1,280 employees and 150 leaders.