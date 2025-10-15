Jordan's Nurseries 'Key' To Women's Economic Empowerment: JNCW

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) – Secretary-General of the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW), Maha Ali, said Wednesday the Kingdom's nursery sector plays a "vital" role in providing childcare services, supporting women, and enhancing their economic participation.According to a JNCW statement, Ali noted during a meeting with a group of private-sector nursery owners that most nurseries in the Kingdom are owned and operated by women, making the sector a "key" driver of women's economic empowerment.She said women's economic empowerment is a "main" pillar of the National Strategy for Women 2020–2025 and its executive plan, which aims to provide a "safe, gender-responsive" legislative and institutional environment, develop women's skills, and stimulate entrepreneurship.Ali listened to the participants' remarks on the sector's current situation and challenges, particularly after the implementation of the Social Protection Law on Maternity Insurance No. (74) of 2024, which led to the suspension of the nursery operating cost support program.In turn, nursery owners outlined several difficulties, especially for low-income nurseries, and proposed solutions to help strengthen their resilience as business owners.