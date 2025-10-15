Phoenix Private Investigator Firm Privin Network Reports 84% Success Rate Supporting Insurance Defense Attorneys

MENAFN - GetNews) "“Our Phoenix team is built for precision,” said Tyler Rodgers, Founder of Privin Network.“When attorneys need a Phoenix private investigator who understands litigation timelines and evidentiary requirements, they turn to us. Our 84% success rate reflects the results-driven focus we bring to every assignment.”"Privin reported an 84% success rate in supporting insurance defense attorneys across Arizona during 2024–2025. The firm's data shows most investigations ranging from surveillance to fraud and claimant activity checks resulted in evidence that upheld client positions in court. Privin Network continues to be a trusted phoenix private investigative resource for law firms seeking accurate, defensible intelligence in insurance and civil litigation cases.

Phoenix, Arizona - October 15, 2025 - Privin Network, a globally recognized Phoenix private investigator agency, announced an 84% evidence-support rate for insurance defense attorneys across Arizona during 2024–2025. The firm's data highlights its proven record in delivering court-admissible results that help attorneys and insurers uncover the truth in disputed or fraudulent claims.

Privin Network has become one of the leading Phoenix private investigators for law firms handling personal-injury, workers'-compensation, and disability cases. The agency's investigations consistently reinforce defense positions through surveillance, background analysis, and digital forensics tailored to meet legal evidentiary standards.

Key Findings from Privin's 2024–2025 Report



84% of insurance-defense investigations yielded evidence that supported client positions.

Cases spanned across Maricopa County , Mesa, Scottsdale, and Tempe , strengthening Privin's footprint as the go-to Phoenix private investigator firm. Typical investigations included claimant activity checks, surveillance, and digital corroboration using timestamped data and asset tracing.

Why Law Firms Choose Privin Network



Court-Ready Documentation: Every report meets evidentiary standards for discovery and deposition.

Licensed Expertise: Staffed by former law-enforcement, military, and intelligence professionals.

Local + Global Reach: Phoenix-based operations backed by investigators in over 50 countries. Data-Driven Results: Transparent reporting and measurable outcomes that drive case strategy.

About Privin Network

Privin Network is a full-service investigative agency specializing in surveillance, insurance defense, corporate intelligence, asset tracing , and fraud investigations. Operating in more than 50 countries, the firm provides clients with actionable intelligence built on accuracy, discretion, and compliance.