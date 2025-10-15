Growing Demand For Eco-Friendly Nonwovens In Packaging And Cleaning

MENAFN - GetNews) The demand for nonwoven fabrics is growing rapidly. Such as environmentally friendly non-woven fabric, packaging non-woven fabric, etc. The continuously growing market encourages Econ to produce more high-quality and innovative products.

Rising Demand in Packaging

The demand for biodegradable nonwovens in packaging is growing rapidly. These materials reduce plastic waste and align with strict regulations like the EU's Single-Use Plastics Directive.







Growing Need for Natural Cleaning Wipes

There is also rising demand for fully natural cleaning wipes made from biodegradable Nonwoven Mat erials. Theseeco-friendly wipes are gaining popularity as alternatives to synthetic products in household and industrial cleaning.







Innovations Drive Sustainability

New materials like cellulose-based nonwovens offer enhanced eco-friendly performance. Advances in production technology continue to lower costs and improve functionality.

Policy and Market Support

Government policies worldwide encourage adoption through subsidies and bans on conventional plastics. Consumer preference for sustainable products further accelerates market growth.