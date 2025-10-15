Driving Healthcare Advancement Through Innovation Sunstone Participated In The 92Nd CMEF Medical Expo
Since its inception, Sunstone has steadfastly upheld its corporate mission of 'safeguarding life and health through technological innovation,'dedicating over two decades to advancing medical device innovation. As a China National High-Tech Enterprise and Provincial Specialised, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative Enterprise, Sunstone has established a multidisciplinary medical-engineering R&D team comprising technical experts in biomaterials, mechanical design, and clinical medicine. The company has forged deep industry-academia-research collaboration mechanisms with domestic research-oriented medical institutions, securing dozens of globally authorised invention patents and international quality system certifications. This robust foundation underpins both product innovation and enhanced market competitiveness.
Moving forward, Sunstone will continue to increase investment in research and development, progressively launching multiple innovative products . We will advance coverage across domestic medical institutions at all levels, accelerate overseas business expansion, and empower the high-quality development of global healthcare through perpetual technological innovation.
