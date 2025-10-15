Industry Veteran Niko Apostal Joins Essex Three-Twelve As Managing Broker

MENAFN - GetNews)



Essex Three-Twelve, LLC announced that industry veteran Niko Apostal has joined the firm as Managing Broker, bringing over 20 years of leadership and brokerage experience in Chicago real estate. Apostal will guide operational growth and strategic expansion as the firm strengthens its presence in the city's multifamily investment market.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - Essex Three-Twelve, LLC announced that Niko Apostal has joined the firm as Managing Broker. Apostal, former founder and principal broker of Niko Collaborative and co-founder of Keller Williams ONE Chicago, brings more than 20 years of real estate expertise and a proven track record of leadership across multiple ventures in Chicago's real estate market.







Apostal's addition marks a significant expansion for Essex Three-Twelve, LLC. In his new role, he will oversee operations, implement strategic initiatives, and work closely with the leadership team to execute plans for substantial growth over the next 12 months. The firm aims to expand its market presence, strengthen its investor relationships, and increase transaction volume through targeted marketing, enhanced client services, and leveraging proprietary technology. The addition of Marketing/Administrative Coordinator Laura Stef further strengthens the brokerage's capacity to serve Chicago's multi-family investment community.

“There's tremendous unrealized potential to take the knowledge and experience of Chicago's top multifamily brokers and make it accessible to the first-time or local neighbor who wants to participate in the market but doesn't know how to approach it with confidence. We have an opportunity to be the bridge between those two sides and I'm looking forward to building the team that will deliver alongside Essex Realty Group ,” says Niko Apostal.

Throughout his distinguished career, Apostal has established himself among the top 1% of real estate agents while building an impressive portfolio of business ventures. He served as founder and executive board member of the Keller Williams ONEChicago brokerage, founder and primary investor in ONETitle Company, and founder and Operating Principal of Owl Property Management, which he successfully sold in 2019 after managing over 800 rental apartments for nearly nine years.

His industry leadership extends to governance roles, having served on the Board of Directors for both the Chicago Association of REALTORS® and Illinois REALTORS® Association. Known for his endless optimism and ability to synthesize creative solutions, Apostal has built a reputation for helping clients realize their full potential in real estate investments.

“Niko's deep experience, professionalism, and commitment to client success make him an ideal fit for our team," said Brian Kochendorfer Principal at Essex Three-Twelve, LLC. "His leadership, combined with the robust internal database systems he has built and refined, will help us grow our reach, improve efficiency, and provide even greater value to multifamily investors across Chicago. With his experience, we're well-positioned to execute our vision for the coming year and take the company to the next level.”

In addition to Apostal's arrival, Essex Three-Twelve recently welcomed Jack Doyle and Quinn Evans as new brokers. Both bring strong foundations in multifamily investment sales and share the firm's dedication to client service and market expertise. Their addition complements Essex Three-Twelve's continued expansion and supports the company's mission to provide exceptional brokerage services tailored specifically to Chicago's 3-to-12-unit market.

About Essex Three-Twelve

Essex Three-Twelve is Chicago's first multi-family brokerage company focusing exclusively on servicing investors in the 3-to-12-unit market. Essex Three-Twelve brokers are highly trained, exceptionally focused, and extremely motivated. Whether clients are seasoned investors or new to the multi-family world, the team provides tailored service and market insights needed to help achieve real estate investment goals.