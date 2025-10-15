Simon Beard Launches Creator Army Bootcamp To Train The Next Generation Of AI-Assisted Creators

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Simon Beard looks to the future with Creator Army and creating next generation of AI-assisted content creators"Simon Beard, founder of Creator Army and co-founder of Culture Kings, launches the Creator Army Bootcamp to train certified AI-assisted creators worldwide.

Gold Coast, Australia - 15 October, 2025 - Entrepreneur Simon Beard, co-founder of Culture Kings, has officially launched the Creator Army Bootcamp-a first-of-its-kind program designed to train and certify a new wave of AI-assisted Full-Stack Content Creators.

Unveiled during a global livestream event on October 14, 2025, the Bootcamp marks the beginning of Beard's mission to create one million jobs in the global creator economy. The livestream drew thousands of viewers eager to learn about the platform, with strong early adoption from aspiring creators ready to enroll and business owners signing up to the waitlist for early access to hire trained talent.

"This isn't theory-it's action," said Beard. "The Creator Army Bootcamp is open right now, giving people the chance to skill up, get certified, and start earning in the new gig economy. AI isn't here to take your job; it's here to make you faster, smarter, and more valuable. That's what this Bootcamp is built for."

Training Full-Stack, AI-Assisted Creators

The Creator Army Bootcamp teaches creators how to concept, shoot, edit, and distribute content at the speed of culture-while integrating AI-assisted workflows that help them create more efficiently without losing creative control. Graduates will earn certification as Full-Stack Creators, giving them verified credibility and priority access to the upcoming Creator Army marketplace.

Building Toward the Creator Army Marketplace

The Bootcamp is the first phase of the broader Creator Army ecosystem. In the coming months, the Creator Army marketplace will open to businesses and individuals-known as“Seekers”-who can hire certified creators for content production, marketing, and storytelling projects.

Until then, brands and business owners can join the waitlist to secure early access when the marketplace goes live.

The Mission Continues

Creator Army's broader vision is to bridge the gap between creators and businesses, proving that AI can be used to create jobs, not replace them. By combining education, opportunity, and technology, the platform aims to build a sustainable, global workforce of creators empowered by AI.

"We're building something bigger than a platform," Beard said. "Creator Army is where creativity meets technology, and the future of content creation begins."

Enroll in Bootcamp or join the waitlist:



Bootcamp Enrollment: Waitlist for Business Access:

About Creator Army

Creator Army is an AI-assisted content creation platform founded by Simon Beard, co-founder of Culture Kings. Built to deliver culture-speed content, Creator Army trains creators through its Bootcamp and connects them with businesses via an on-demand marketplace. Its mission: create one million AI-assisted jobs for creators worldwide.

About Simon Beard

Simon Beard is a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Culture Kings, which grew from a Gold Coast market into a global streetwear empire before being acquired in a $600M+ deal in 2021. After exiting the brand, Beard turned his focus to the creator economy, launching Creator Army to empower creators, fuel economic growth, and shape the future of work.