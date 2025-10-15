Melbourne Aircon Specialist Helps Victorians Replace Gas Wall Heaters With Energy-Efficient Systems

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 15, 2025 2:12 am - Melbourne Aircon Specialist – Making Melbourne Homes Smarter, Safer, and More Energy-Efficient.

In line with Victoria's clean energy transition, Melbourne Aircon Specialist (MAS) is empowering homeowners to replace their old gas wall heaters with modern, energy-efficient reverse cycle air conditioning systems. Through the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) Program, residents can now enjoy year-round comfort, reduced energy bills, and improved indoor air quality - all while contributing to a greener future.

Enabling Smarter, Safer Home Heating

As gas prices rise and energy standards evolve, more Victorians are turning to electric reverse cycle air conditioners for efficient heating and cooling.

“Replacing outdated gas wall heaters with reverse cycle systems is a smart, future-ready investment,” said a spokesperson for Melbourne Aircon Specialist.“We make the process simple - from assessing eligibility under the VEU rebate program to delivering professional, compliant installations.”

Why Switch to Reverse Cycle Heating

- Lower Energy Bills: Save up to 60% on heating costs.

- Dual Functionality: Heating and cooling in one efficient system.

- Healthier Air: No gas combustion or harmful emissions.

- Rebate Support: Access government savings under the VEU Program.

- Certified Installation: Fully compliant with VBA and Energy Safe Victoria standards.

Making Upgrades Easy for Melbourne Homes

From free site assessments to full installation and rebate assistance, Melbourne Aircon Specialist offers an end-to-end service designed to make energy-efficient upgrades effortless.

By replacing gas wall heaters, homeowners can enjoy modern comfort, reduce their carbon footprint, and align with Victoria's sustainable energy goals.

About Melbourne Aircon Specialist

Melbourne Aircon Specialist (MAS) is a trusted provider of air conditioning, heat pump, and energy-efficient installation services across Victoria.

Specialising in VEU-compliant upgrades, MAS combines quality workmanship with expert advice to help Victorians achieve sustainable, affordable comfort in their homes.

Contact Information

1300 001 690

...



Melbourne Aircon Specialist – Replacing Old Gas Heating with Modern, Efficient Comfort.