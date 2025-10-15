Wellness Luxury Escapes Brings Spa Serenity To The South Coast

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 15, 2025 3:19 am - Wellness Luxury Escapes launches premium mobile wellness services, offering luxury massages, facials, Pilates, yoga, and spa experiences across the South Coast, including Kiama, Gerringong, Berry, and Gerroa.

The South Coast of NSW just became even more relaxing, thanks to Wellness Luxury Escapes, a boutique wellness service redefining coastal relaxation. With offerings like mobile massage, facials in Gerroa, and day spa in Gerringong, guests can now experience spa-quality treatments without stepping outside their holiday accommodation.

The company's team of expert therapists and instructors are dedicated to curating a complete wellness experience. From soothing massages and facials to personalised mobile Pilates and yoga sessions, every service is tailored to enhance relaxation, body balance, and emotional wellbeing.

“Our mission is to bring high-quality, holistic wellness directly to our guests, wherever they are staying,” says the founder of Wellness Luxury Escapes.“We understand that true relaxation comes from convenience and personalisation, which is why our guests can enjoy everything from a massage to a private Pilates or yoga session in their own luxury holiday home.”

The brand's most sought-after offering, the Couples Retreat South Coast package, provides a serene setting for partners to unwind together. These side-by-side treatments are designed to reconnect body, mind, and relationship harmony - perfect for couples seeking to escape routine and rediscover peace.

Wellness Luxury Escapes also offers custom Day Spa South Coast packages that include body massage treatments, ensuring guests leave feeling refreshed and renewed. Whether visiting for a weekend getaway or a long coastal stay, their services deliver professional-grade wellness wherever you are.

About Wellness Luxury Escapes

Wellness Luxury Escapes is a South Coast-based mobile wellness provider offering spa and Pilates services across Kiama, Gerringong, Gerroa, and Berry. Their expert team delivers customised treatments including massages, facials, Pilates, yoga, and wellness packages - all designed to bring balance and relaxation to every guest's experience.

