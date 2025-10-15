MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 15, 2025 3:52 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free SOC Masterclass: Skills Every Analyst Needs in 2026

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free 2-day SOC Masterclass: Skills Every Analyst Needs in 2026. This masterclass is designed to provide a comprehensive, hands-on understanding of modern Security Operations Center (SOC) environments and the evolving skill sets required to operate them effectively. The first day will lay the groundwork by covering information security principles, SOC architecture, and network fundamentals, including key protocols and monitoring points. Participants will explore how SOC teams are structured across tiers, understand the core technologies powering operations such as SIEM, EDR, DFIR, and SOAR, and engage in guided log analysis exercises to identify anomalies. The day will also delve into threat intelligence concepts, the lifecycle of Indicators of Compromise (IoCs), and popular platforms like VirusTotal and AlienVault OTX. The second day will focus on active defense and response, introducing participants to threat hunting methodologies, network traffic analysis, and phishing investigations using practical tools like Wireshark. The session will conclude with a deep dive into the incident response lifecycle and a career roadmap, outlining progression from Tier-1 analyst to IR lead.

When

05 – 06 Nov (Wed-Thu)

08:00 – 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending this masterclass is an excellent opportunity for cybersecurity professionals and aspiring analysts to align with the evolving landscape of security operations. With threats becoming increasingly AI-driven and complex, SOC teams are now expected to combine analytical expertise with hands-on technical precision. This session will help participants understand how real-world security incidents are detected, analyzed, and mitigated within enterprise environments. It will also offer exposure to the latest tools and workflows that are defining next-generation SOCs, bridging the gap between theory and practice. Beyond technical learning, the masterclass will emphasize career growth, guiding attendees through progression paths and skill-building strategies relevant to 2026 and beyond. Whether participants are new to SOC operations or looking to level up, this training will provide actionable insights into how modern defense teams operate and how to build a strong, future-ready cybersecurity career.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field. With actionable advice and real-world examples, this session will equip learners with the skills needed to fortify web applications and stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

Agenda

DAY 1: Inside the SOC

. Module 1: Information Security Fundamentals

. Module 2: SOC Fundamentals & Architecture

. Module 3: Log Analysis –“Find the Anomaly”

. Module 4: Introduction to Threat Intelligence

. Module 5: SOC Workflow & Incident Lifecycle Overview

. Module 6: Wrap-Up

DAY 2: The Hunt, The Breach & The Response

. Module 1: Threat Hunting Fundamentals

. Module 2: Network Traffic Analysis

. Module 3: Phishing Investigation

. Module 4: Incident Response Lifecycle

. Module 5: Wrap-Up & Career Roadmap

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

