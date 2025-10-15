Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar's Hamad Port Sets Guinness Record For Largest Mangrove Relocation


2025-10-15 10:04:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Hamad Port has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest project to relocate and replant mangrove trees.
Mwani Qatar confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the effort moved more than 36,000 mangroves from development areas to carefully selected coastal sites, and also transferred thousands of coral colonies and seagrass using advanced, closely monitored methods to protect the marine ecosystem.
The project underscores Hamad Port's commitment to sustainable practices and supports Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030) by preserving biodiversity, shielding coasts, providing marine habitats, and absorbing carbon, it explained.
It also enhances the port's standing as Qatar's smart, sustainable trade gateway, the statement added.
Additionally, Hamad Port previously appeared in Guinness for building the world's deepest man-made basin, it mentioned.
Mwani Qatar manages the country's seaports and marine transport terminals, providing pilotage, towage, berthing, navigation aids, and cargo handling and storage services.
Hamad Port, the country's largest commercial port, is a key long-term project that embodies QNV 2030 and serves as a catalyst for social, economic, environmental, and human development in Qatar. (end)
sss


MENAFN15102025000071011013ID1110200757

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search