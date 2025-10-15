403
Qatar's Hamad Port Sets Guinness Record For Largest Mangrove Relocation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Hamad Port has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest project to relocate and replant mangrove trees.
Mwani Qatar confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the effort moved more than 36,000 mangroves from development areas to carefully selected coastal sites, and also transferred thousands of coral colonies and seagrass using advanced, closely monitored methods to protect the marine ecosystem.
The project underscores Hamad Port's commitment to sustainable practices and supports Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030) by preserving biodiversity, shielding coasts, providing marine habitats, and absorbing carbon, it explained.
It also enhances the port's standing as Qatar's smart, sustainable trade gateway, the statement added.
Additionally, Hamad Port previously appeared in Guinness for building the world's deepest man-made basin, it mentioned.
Mwani Qatar manages the country's seaports and marine transport terminals, providing pilotage, towage, berthing, navigation aids, and cargo handling and storage services.
Hamad Port, the country's largest commercial port, is a key long-term project that embodies QNV 2030 and serves as a catalyst for social, economic, environmental, and human development in Qatar. (end)
