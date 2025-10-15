Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Foreign Minister Meets Ethiopian Official Visiting The Country


2025-10-15 10:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Wednesday with the Ethiopian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hadera Abera along with an accompanying delegation.
The Ethiopian minister is currently on an official visit to the State of Kuwait.
The two sides discussed during the meeting the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, means of cementing these ties in various spheres, in addition to broaching regional and international developments. (end)
nma


MENAFN15102025000071011013ID1110200755

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search