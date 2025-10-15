403
Egypt, Sudan Look Forward To Quartet Meeting To Stop Sudanese War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdelfattah Al-Burhan expressed their hope Wednesday that the meeting of the International Quartet, scheduled to be held in Washington later this month, would yield tangible results aimed at halting the war and resolving the crisis in Sudan.
In a press statement, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shenawy said that this came during a meeting held between President Al-Sisi and Al-Burhan, during which they discussed developments on the ground in Sudan, as well as the latest developments related to the Nile water issue.
Al-Shenawy explained that the two sides discussed the importance of the International Quartet, which includes Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the US, as an umbrella for efforts to resolve the Sudanese crisis, end the war, and achieve the desired stability.
He added that Al-Sisi affirmed his country's full support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and its rejection of any attempts that would threaten its security or form any governing entities parallel to the legitimate Sudanese government.
For his part, Al-Burhan expressed his appreciation for Egypt's continued support and Al-Sisi's efforts, describing them as a testament to the depth of relations between the two countries and contributing to Sudan's efforts to overcome its current crisis and restore security and stability.
The statement indicated that the two officials reiterated their categorical rejection of any unilateral measures taken on the Blue Nile in contravention of relevant international law, both leaders agreed to strengthen and intensify consultation and coordination mechanisms between the two countries to ensure the protection of shared water rights. (end)
