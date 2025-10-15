403
Saudi Crown Prince Announces King Salman Gate Project In Makkah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RUA Al-Haram Al-Makki Company, Prince Mohammad bin Salman, announced on Wednesday the launch of King Salman Gate, a multi-purpose development project in Makkah.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the project covers a total building area of up to 12 million square meters next to the Great Mosque of Makkah.
The project is distinguished by its strategic location next to the mosque, and aims to develop the infrastructure of Makkah to become a global center for urban development, support regional development, facilitate visits, and provide high-quality services to pilgrims.
Construction on the project is being carried out by RUA Al-Haram Al-Makkai Company, one of the companies of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to support the implementation of urban development in the area surrounding the Great Mosque of Makkah. (end)
