Saudi Arabia Smart Grid Network Market Forecast 2025-2034: Saudi Vision 2030 Spurs Smart Grid Network Demand With High-Tech Energy Sector Upgrades

The Saudi Arabia smart grid network market is positioned for significant growth, with its size reaching approximately USD 0.72 billion in 2024. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.70% from 2025 to 2034, culminating at around USD 2.84 billion by 2034.

The shift towards modern electricity systems is transforming the Saudi Arabian smart grid network landscape. Driven by technological advancements like IoT, AI, and data analytics, grid management systems are improving predictive maintenance and real-time analytics, thereby optimizing operations. As Saudi Arabia addresses depleting oil reserves through sustainable initiatives like the Saudi Green Initiative, the integration of renewable energy sources into smart grids is pivotal, enhancing stability and efficient distribution.

Moreover, government initiatives, particularly Saudi Vision 2030, emphasize infrastructure development, including high-tech energy sector upgrades. This focus on modernizing aging grid infrastructure is expected to drive market growth, enhancing reliability and reducing transmission losses.

Market Share Insights

The trend towards smart cities has increased demand for wireless smart grid networks due to their flexibility and scalability, which allow seamless connectivity and quick adoption of evolving grid requirements. As the country intensifies its focus on renewable energy and infrastructure modernization, smart grid networks are anticipated to gain more market share by facilitating the integration of solar and wind power into grid systems and optimizing energy generation and consumption.

Competitive Landscape

An exhaustive market analysis based on Porter's five forces model and SWOT analysis reveals key players such as Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. Schneider Electric is renowned for its energy management and automation solutions. General Electric, with its diverse portfolio across aviation, healthcare, and power, is a leader in technological solutions. CG Power provides power and industrial solutions renowned for innovation and reliability.

Other significant players include Alstom SA, Advanced United Systems Co. Ltd, and the Alfanar Group, all contributing to a robust competitive landscape as they pursue strategic mergers, acquisitions, and expansions.

