Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction Industry Report 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, Profiles Of Mastec, Artera Services, Michels Corp, KLJ Paraflex, Charter Oak Utility Constructors
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$219.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$249.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market Characteristics
3. Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market Trends and Strategies
4. Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
4.1. Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism
5. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Oil and Gas Pipeline and Related Structures Construction Power and Communication Line and Related Structures Construction
6.2. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Segmentation by Type of Contractor, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Large Contractors Small Contractors
6.3. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Industrial Business Services Other Applications
6.4. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Private Public
6.5. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Sub-Segmentation of Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Water Main Installation Sewer Line Installation Stormwater Management Systems Pump Stations and Treatment Facilities
6.6. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Sub-Segmentation of Oil and Gas Pipeline and Related Structures Construction, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Crude Oil Pipelines Natural Gas Pipelines Refined Product Pipelines Compressor and Pump Stations
6.7. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Sub-Segmentation of Power and Communication Line and Related Structures Construction, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Electrical Transmission Lines Distribution Lines Fiber Optic Cables Communication Towers and Infrastructure
7. Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
Companies Featured
- MasTec Inc. Artera Services LLC Michels Corporation KLJ Paraflex India Limited Charter Oak Utility Constructors Inc. Utility Construction Company Inc. China Energy Engineering Group Hunan Power Construction Co. Ltd. EMCOR Group Inc. Hochtief AG Eiffage SA Skanska AB Quanta Services Inc. United Utilities Group plc Veolia Environnement SA Suez Environnement Company Engie SA Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo American Water Works Company Inc. Severn Trent plc Anglian Water Services Ltd. Xylem Inc. Pentair plc Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market
