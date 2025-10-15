Data Center Colocation Business Report 2025: Market To Reach $145.7 Billion By 2030 From $69.9 Billion In 2024 - Surge In Cloud Service Providers Expands Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Colocation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Data Center Colocation was estimated at US$69.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$145.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Data center colocation is a service that allows businesses to rent space for their servers and networking equipment in a third-party facility instead of housing them in-house. Colocation provides the physical environment necessary to maintain and protect these IT assets, including space, power, cooling, and physical security. By opting for colocation, companies can benefit from the economies of scale and advanced infrastructure that would be cost-prohibitive to replicate on their own.

These facilities offer high-bandwidth access, superior connectivity, and redundancy systems that ensure operational continuity even in the event of power failures or other disruptions. This setup not only helps businesses manage their capital expenditures more efficiently by eliminating the need to construct, maintain, and upgrade their own data centers but also allows them to focus more on their core operations without the logistical concerns of managing IT infrastructure.

What Drives the Growth in the Data Center Colocation Market?

The growth in the data center colocation market is driven by several factors, including the escalating demand for scalable data storage and processing capabilities amid the surge in data generation by businesses. As companies continue to embrace digital transformation, the need for reliable, secure, and compliant IT infrastructure becomes paramount, fueling the demand for colocation services.

The shift towards hybrid cloud environments is also a significant driver, as colocation provides a critical physical infrastructure component for hybrid strategies, offering a way to maintain sensitive data on-premises while leveraging cloud computing for less critical resources. Additionally, the global nature of modern business necessitates a presence in multiple markets, and colocation facilities offer a way to establish a local IT footprint without the high cost and complexity of building private data centers in diverse geographic regions. Together, these trends contribute to the robust growth of the colocation market, highlighting its essential role in the future of global IT strategies.

How Does Colocation Facilitate Business Growth and Flexibility?

Colocation services provide businesses with the flexibility to scale their operations rapidly without the usual capital investment and time required to expand physical IT infrastructure. As organizations grow and their data needs increase, colocation facilities make it easier to scale up IT resources swiftly - adding more servers or increasing bandwidth capacity can often be accomplished without the extensive planning and execution involved in expanding a private data center.

Additionally, colocation facilities often house multiple carriers and service providers within their premises, giving businesses the ability to switch services or augment their capabilities without significant interruptions or logistical challenges. This aspect is particularly beneficial for businesses that require high levels of network reliability and speed, as they can leverage the competitive environment within the colocation facility to negotiate better service agreements and ensure optimal network performance.

What Are the Key Considerations and Trends Influencing Data Center Colocation?

One of the primary considerations for businesses looking into data center colocation is compliance with regulatory standards and data security requirements. Colocation providers must adhere to stringent standards to ensure that they can support businesses in highly regulated industries such as finance and healthcare.

As such, many colocation facilities are equipped with advanced security measures, both physical and digital, and are certified under various compliance regimes like HIPAA, SOC 2, or PCI DSS. Moreover, with the increasing emphasis on sustainability, many colocation providers are now investing in green technologies and practices, such as using renewable energy sources and implementing energy-efficient cooling mechanisms. This shift not only helps reduce the environmental impact of these data-intensive operations but also aligns with the corporate responsibility goals of their clients.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AT&T, Inc., China Telecom Corporation Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corporation, Cyrusone LLC, Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the IT & Telecom segment, which is expected to reach US$57.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.6%. The BFSI segment is also set to grow at 13.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $18.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.8% CAGR to reach $21.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope



Segments: Type (Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation); Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Other Applications) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Attributes:

