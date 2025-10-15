Ultrasound AI Market Forecast Report 2025 Echopac Retains Top Brand Position In Ultrasound AI Market, Boosted By Cardiovascular Expertise

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasound AI Market by Product, Brand, Application, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global Ultrasound AI market is poised for substantial growth, projected to achieve USD 6.88 billion by 2030, up from USD 2.35 billion in 2025, with an impressive CAGR of 24% over the forecast period.

This growth is largely driven by the increased demand for precise and early disease identification, notable advancements in machine learning algorithms for image analysis, and the integration of AI to enhance workflow efficiency while minimizing human error. Increased adoption of portable and point-of-care ultrasound devices, along with expanding applications in cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, oncology, and emergency care, are also expected to fuel market expansion.



By product type, the AI-enabled solutions/software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The high growth of the AI-enabled solutions/software segment is attributed to its cost-effectiveness and flexibility, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency without major hardware updates. AI software benefits from scalability and continuous innovation. Unlike hardware, software can be easily updated with new algorithms, clinical applications, and regulatory-compliant features. The growing adoption of cloud-based platforms, telemedicine, and remote diagnostics further expands AI software's role in the healthcare landscape, boosting market growth.

By brand, the EchoPAC segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024

Powered by GE Healthcare, EchoPAC leads the ultrasound AI market due to its advanced analysis capabilities tailored for cardiovascular ultrasound. It offers robust AI-driven tools for strain imaging and automated measurements, greatly enhancing diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. Its seamless integration with a vast network of GE's ultrasound systems and widespread use in leading healthcare institutions worldwide strengthens EchoPAC's market dominance in the AI-enabled ultrasound sector.

By end user, the hospitals & surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024

In 2024, hospitals & surgical centers held the largest market share owing to a high patient influx, diverse diagnostic needs, and extensive AI-enabled imaging technology adoption. These facilities utilize AI for accuracy and real-time imaging across several specializations. Their significant financial resources, skilled personnel, and routine AI tool integration further enhance operational efficiency and patient outcomes, maintaining their leading position over other end-user segments like research institutes.

By region, the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the Ultrasound AI market, driven by rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of advanced imaging technologies, and increasing investments in AI-driven medical solutions. This growth is fueled by a large aging population, a rise in chronic diseases, and expanding access to healthcare services in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Government initiatives and growing awareness of early disease detection further fast-track market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Hologic Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Butterfly Network (US), Chison Medical Technologies Co., Ltd (China), and Clarius (Canada).

Research Coverage

The ultrasound AI market is segmented by product type, brand, application, end user, and region. Key growth factors include market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for stakeholders. The report reviews leading companies in the Ultrasound AI market and provides detailed analyses of growth opportunities across various market segments in five major regions.

The report provides insights into the following:



Key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the Ultrasound AI market.

Product Development/Innovation: Emerging technologies, R&D, recent launches in the Ultrasound AI market.

Market Growth: In-depth geographical analysis of the Ultrasound AI market.

Market Diversification: Analysis of new products, unexplored geographies, and investments. Competitive Assessment: Market share, service offerings, and strategies of key players.



Key Attributes:

