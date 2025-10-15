Ultrasound AI Market Forecast Report 2025 Echopac Retains Top Brand Position In Ultrasound AI Market, Boosted By Cardiovascular Expertise
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|278
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.35 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Integration with Portable and Point-Of-Care Devices Advancements in AI Algorithms Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Supportive Government Policies Rising Collaboration Between Medtech Companies and AI Startups
- High Maintenance and Upgrade Costs Regulatory Hurdles and Approval Delays
- Expansion of Portable Ultrasound with AI Integration AI-Driven Fetal Health Monitoring
- Resistance to Adoption Among Clinicians Data Privacy and Security Concerns
Case Studies
- IMV Offers Efficient Power for Handheld Ultrasound Units Advancements in Use of Ultrasound AI Pre-Hospital Emergencies and Disaster Response Settings Use of Handheld Ultrasound AI in Rural Hospital in Guatemala
Company Profiles
- GE Healthcare Philips Healthcare Canon Medical Systems Corporation Siemens Healthineers AG Fujifilm Corporation Hologic, Inc. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Mindray Medical International Limited Sonoscape Konica Minolta, Inc Butterfly Network Exo Imaging Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd Esasote Clarius Evident Vascular Smartalpha Telemed, Medical Imaging Equipment Design & Manufacturing Frontwave Imaging Delft Imaging Edan Instruments, Inc Echonous Inc. Koios Medical Biotics AI Terason Bk Medical Maui Imaging Sonologic Contextvision
