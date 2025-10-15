Top 100 FMCG Brands In E-Commerce: 2025 Definitive View Of The Brands Winning In Digital Commerce
Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 100 FMCG Brands in E-Commerce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The "Top 100 FMCG E-Commerce Brands" report offers a definitive view of the brands winning in digital commerce. By spotlighting the Top 100 brands and their strategies, this report equips FMCG leaders to track, benchmark and gain intelligence to inform their digital strategy as they compete in an increasingly high-stakes arena.
The Top 100 FMCG Brands in E-Commerce global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues.
Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market; Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary Introduction Spotlight on Top 10 What separates leaders from laggards Conclusion Appendix
Products Covered
- Baby and Child-specific Products Bath and Shower Colour Cosmetics Deodorants Depilatories Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care Fragrances Hair Care Mass Beauty and Personal Care Men's Grooming Oral Care Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes Premium Beauty and Personal Care Prestige Beauty and Personal Care Skin Care Sun Care
