Retail Colocation Industry Business Analysis Report 2025: Market To More Than Double To $77.4 Billion By 2030 - Innovations In AI-Driven And Automated Data Center Operations Generate New Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|282
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$37.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$77.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Global Economic Update Retail Colocation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Data Center Services in Retail Propels Market Growth Increasing Use in E-Commerce, Omnichannel, and Digital Retail Expands Addressable Market Opportunity Technological Advancements in Connectivity and Network Infrastructure Strengthen Market Position Growing Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience and Data Security Drives Adoption of Retail Colocation Surge in Demand for Scalable and Flexible IT Infrastructure Generates New Opportunities Development of Edge Computing and Hybrid Cloud Solutions Sustains Market Growth Expanding Applications in Retail Analytics, Personalization, and Supply Chain Management Throws Spotlight on Market Potential Growth in Data-Driven Retail Strategies and Real-Time Inventory Management Spurs Demand for Colocation Services Rising Adoption of Colocation Services in Small and Medium-Sized Retailers Propels Market Expansion Surge in Demand for Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Solutions Expands Market Horizons Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Colocation in Reducing IT Costs and Enhancing Scalability Drives Market Adoption Innovations in AI-Driven and Automated Data Center Operations Generate New Market Opportunities
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 42 companies featured in this Retail Colocation market report
- AT&T Inc. CoreSite Realty Corp. China Telecom Global Limited China Unicom Global Limited CyrusOne LLC Cogent Communications Digital Realty Trust Inc. Equinix Inc. Global Switch Ltd. NTT Communications Corporation PhoenixNAP Rackspace Technology, Inc. TERAGO Networks Inc. Yotta Data Services Private Limited Rahi Systems Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Retail Colocation Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment