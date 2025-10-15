Dr. Goodenowe Announces Partnership With Ruiya Group To Distribute Plasmalogen Precursors In China

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Dayan Goodenowe and Ruiya Group are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic alliance to market and distribute Dr. Goodenowe's advanced technologies and services in China.

The alliance establishes a Dr. Goodenowe Restorative and Perpetual Health Center of Excellence in Linyi, China, as a model for broader expansion throughout the country.

Under the agreement, Ruiya Group receives exclusive importation and distribution rights to Dr. Goodenowe's suite of Restorative Health Technologies in China, which includes Dr. Goodenowe's proprietary Biochemical Restoration (BioNutrixTM), Blood Testing (BioMetrix BioScanTM), and Brain Imaging (BioMetrix NeuroMRITM) technologies, as well as Dr. Goodenowe's Restorative Health Protocols. Dr. Goodenowe's manufacturing facility in Moose Jaw will produce the plasmalogen precursors for importation into the Chinese market.

Dr. Goodenowe's integrated, evidence-based approach to restorative health consists of three phases:

Measurement: The first phase identifies biochemical deviations from health using BioMetrix BioScanTM, Dr. Goodenowe's patented Ion Cyclotron Mass Spectrometry technology. These deviations, called prodromes, if left uncorrected, can lead to future adverse health conditions.

Restoration: The second phase focuses on biochemical health restoration through comprehensive nutritional supplementation protocols (BioNutrixTM), which include Dr. Goodenowe's patented plasmalogen precursors and other proprietary formulations such as infant and adult meal replacement and muscle support drinks.

Validation: The third phase evaluates biochemical outcomes using BioMetrix BioScanTM, neuroimaging outcomes using BioMetrix NeuroMRITM, Dr. Goodenowe's proprietary suite of advanced magnetic resonance imaging sequences and data interpretation software, and clinical outcomes using FDA-recognized standardized assessments.

“The current healthcare model of symptom detection and treatment has been successful in reducing premature death from acute causes, and we should be proud of these achievements,” said Dr. Dayan Goodenowe.

“However, this model has not reduced morbidity or mortality from chronic diseases and is financially unsustainable for long-term care. A new model must be developed and validated for reducing the health and economic burden of chronic diseases.

My $100 million investment in the Moose Jaw Vitality Project is the first step in this process, and I am excited to collaborate with the Ruiya Group in China to further develop and expand this model in China. This new model focuses on detecting, restoring, and maintaining objective measures of health-regardless of disease or symptoms.

The effects of improvements in biochemical, physiological, and neurological health on epidemiological outcomes such as disease incidence, healthcare expenditures, productivity, and quality of life can then be determined using existing tools and infrastructure.”

Recognized by the Chinese government for her contributions to healthcare, Ms. Yawen Wang, Director of Ruiya Group, initiated a pilot study in June 2025 on ALS to evaluate Dr. Goodenowe's program.

The study successfully reproduced the ALS improvements documented at Dr. Goodenowe's Restorative Health Centre in Moose Jaw. Encouraged by these results, the Ruiya team traveled to Canada for in-depth evaluations of client outcomes on cancer and numerous neurological conditions, including ALS, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson's, dementia, multiple sclerosis, and autism, and to receive training from Dr. Goodenowe's restorative health team.

Ruiya Group Commitment

The Ruiya Group is deeply honored and fully committed to introducing Dr. Goodenowe's Perpetual Health biochemical system to China. With a population of 1.4 billion, China represents a vast opportunity to improve lives. Through Dr. Goodenowe's Perpetual Health program, Ruiya aims to help patients with neurodegenerative and chronic diseases-including Alzheimer's, autism, Parkinson's, and cancer-recover more effectively, enhance their quality of life, and achieve greater longevity. In partnership with Dr. Goodenowe, Ruiya Group plans to establish a nationwide Perpetual Health network in China, including 1,000 rehabilitation centers over the next three to five years. This ambitious initiative will also include 100 Dr. Goodenowe-branded blood testing and digital brain imaging centers across the country.

After visiting the United States and Canada to study Dr. Goodenowe's Perpetual Health program, China Ruiya Health Industry Group confirmed that his biochemical systems technologies represent one of the most advanced and innovative health programs in the world. The system is designed to enhance the body's innate repair mechanisms and promote self-healing, supporting the achievement of lasting health and vitality. As part of this alliance, Dr. Goodenowe has been given a special invitation to present his program to 100 directors of autism specialist hospitals, 100 directors of oncology hospitals, and 300 cancer patients at a conference hosted by Ruiya Group in Linyi, China.

“Dr. Goodenowe is an exceptionally rigorous, compassionate, and visionary scientist specializing in neurology, biochemical systems, and clinical practice,” said Yawen Wang, Director of Ruiya Group.“We are excited to bring Dr. Goodenowe's technologies to China and to position Ruiya Group as a leader in healthcare innovation, transforming the future of healthcare in our country.”

About Dr. Dayan Goodenowe

Dr. Goodenowe is a PhD neuroscientist, synthetic organic chemist, inventor, industrialist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and healthcare innovator. He has built an integrated portfolio of research, technology, manufacturing, consumer product, and service companies, along with an international network of health practitioners trained to implement his restorative health protocols and technologies. More information is available at .

About Ruiya Group

Ruiya Group is a leading healthcare provider in China, recognized for its commitment to innovative medical practices and patient-centered rehabilitation programs.