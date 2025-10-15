Gujarat CM Meets Lions Club Representatives, Commends Its Participation In Govt Campaigns

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 15 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with a bunch of representatives from the Lions Clubs International in Gandhinagar on Wednesday and acknowledged their active participation and contribution in the government-run campaigns.

He also assured them of the state government's support in the latter's development-oriented activities.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised development in all sectors, ranging from sanitation to semiconductors and as a result, the country is scaling new heights of development.

He attributed the country's growing image and stature to PM Modi's visionary leadership.

The Chief Minister appreciated the presence of Lions Clubs as a charitable organisation in countries around the world and assured the organisation of support from the state government in its development-oriented work.

He also took to his X handle to share the pictures of the meeting.

“When governments and service-minded organisations join hands, the results are truly inspiring. Assuring the organisation of the state government's support in developmental and humanitarian efforts,” the Chief Minister said.

He further added,“Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, India's global standing has risen remarkably, and it is heartening to see the Lions Club actively contributing to his people-centric initiatives.”

The Chief Minister said that the Modi government's thrust on 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Sau Sath Sau Vikas' has increased the confidence of countries around the world in India.

He also mentioned the role of the campaigns launched by the Prime Minister in bringing about change and appreciated the active participation of Lions Clubs in the government's campaigns.

On the occasion, the Lions Club International President A.P. Singh, along with other officials and members, was present.