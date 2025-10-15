403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump warns of disarming Hamas if they don’t disarm themselves
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has stated that Hamas must disarm, or the group will be forcibly disarmed, following the recent ceasefire in Gaza.
Speaking at the White House while hosting Argentine President Javier Milei, Trump said:
"If they don’t disarm, we will disarm them, and it’ll happen quickly and perhaps violently, but they will disarm… they will disarm, do you understand me?" He added that the process should occur within a “reasonable period of time.”
Trump explained that he had communicated this demand to Hamas through intermediaries, and that the group had agreed to disarm according to his 20-point peace plan.
The remarks come after Hamas released the last 20 Israeli hostages, and Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees under the ceasefire, brokered by the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye.
While Trump’s plan emphasizes disarmament in Gaza, reports suggest that Hamas may retain a limited presence in the territory, marking the highest-level direct discussions between US envoys and Hamas negotiators to date.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described Trump’s plan as “the best thing on the table” for Gaza but noted it does not fully address Palestinian statehood. Lavrov stressed that a final settlement requires a single, territorially integral Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, in line with UN Security Council resolutions, reaffirming Moscow’s support for a two-state solution.
Speaking at the White House while hosting Argentine President Javier Milei, Trump said:
"If they don’t disarm, we will disarm them, and it’ll happen quickly and perhaps violently, but they will disarm… they will disarm, do you understand me?" He added that the process should occur within a “reasonable period of time.”
Trump explained that he had communicated this demand to Hamas through intermediaries, and that the group had agreed to disarm according to his 20-point peace plan.
The remarks come after Hamas released the last 20 Israeli hostages, and Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees under the ceasefire, brokered by the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye.
While Trump’s plan emphasizes disarmament in Gaza, reports suggest that Hamas may retain a limited presence in the territory, marking the highest-level direct discussions between US envoys and Hamas negotiators to date.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described Trump’s plan as “the best thing on the table” for Gaza but noted it does not fully address Palestinian statehood. Lavrov stressed that a final settlement requires a single, territorially integral Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, in line with UN Security Council resolutions, reaffirming Moscow’s support for a two-state solution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment