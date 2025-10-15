403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Clashes Erupt at Anti-Israel Protest in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Intense confrontations between Pakistani law enforcement and members of the Islamist faction Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan during an anti-Israel demonstration in the border province of Punjab have led to the deaths of five individuals, according to reports from local media on Monday.
The group had organized the rally in reaction to US President Donald Trump’s recent declaration of a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the Gaza conflict.
They also reject Pakistan’s endorsement of the peace proposal.
During the unrest, protesters shot and killed a police officer and injured several others, Punjab Police Inspector General Usman Anwar informed a newspaper.
In addition, three demonstrators and one bystander lost their lives amid the violent clashes before the crowd was finally dispersed, the outlet reported.
The confrontations reportedly continued for over three hours, as detailed by various media sources.
Approximately 50 police officers sustained serious injuries during the violent exchanges, according to a report published by a newspaper.
The march, which started on Friday in Lahore near the Indian border and was destined for the capital city Islamabad, covered an approximate distance of 400 kilometers (248 miles), according to a news agency.
The group had organized the rally in reaction to US President Donald Trump’s recent declaration of a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the Gaza conflict.
They also reject Pakistan’s endorsement of the peace proposal.
During the unrest, protesters shot and killed a police officer and injured several others, Punjab Police Inspector General Usman Anwar informed a newspaper.
In addition, three demonstrators and one bystander lost their lives amid the violent clashes before the crowd was finally dispersed, the outlet reported.
The confrontations reportedly continued for over three hours, as detailed by various media sources.
Approximately 50 police officers sustained serious injuries during the violent exchanges, according to a report published by a newspaper.
The march, which started on Friday in Lahore near the Indian border and was destined for the capital city Islamabad, covered an approximate distance of 400 kilometers (248 miles), according to a news agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment