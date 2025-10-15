Self-Drive Car Rental Market Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of SIXT Rent A Car, Enterprise Mobility, Hertz, Turo, Avis, Zoomcar, Cardekho, Europcar, Fox Rent A Car, And Budget Rent A Car System
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|141
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$28.25 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$38.93 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. MARKET SNAPSHOT
2.1. Market Overview
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Scope of the Study
2.4. Market Segmentation
3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Policies and Regulations
3.7. Strategic Recommendations
4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK
5. SELF-DRIVE CAR RENTAL MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Economy Car
5.3. Luxury Car
5.4. Others
6. SELF-DRIVE CAR RENTAL MARKET BY MODE OF BOOKING
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Online
6.3. Offline
7. SELF-DRIVE CAR RENTAL MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
7.1. Introduction
7.2. North America
7.2.1. USA
7.2.2. Canada
7.2.3. Mexico
7.3. South America
7.3.1. Brazil
7.3.2. Argentina
7.3.3. Others
7.4. Europe
7.4.1. Germany
7.4.2. France
7.4.3. United Kingdom
7.4.4. Spain
7.4.5. Italy
7.4.6. Others
7.5. Middle East & Africa
7.5.1. Saudi Arabia
7.5.2. Israel
7.5.3. UAE
7.5.4. Others
7.6. Asia Pacific
7.6.1. China
7.6.2. Japan
7.6.3. India
7.6.4. South Korea
7.6.5. Taiwan
7.6.6. Thailand
7.6.7. Indonesia
7.6.8. Others
8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Market Share Analysis
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
9. COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. SIXT Rent a Car, LLC
9.2. Enterprise Mobility
9.3. The Hertz Corporation
9.4. Turo
9.5. Avis Rent A Car System, LLC
9.6. Zoomcar
9.7. CarDekho Group
9.8. Europcar
9.9. Fox Rent A Car
9.10. Budget Rent A Car System, Inc.
