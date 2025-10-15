Construction Drone Market Report 2025, Profiles Of Autodesk, FLIR Systems, Topcon Positioning Systems, Altus Intelligence, Parrot

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The construction drone market is poised for growth driven by urbanization, public infrastructure investments, 5G, and smart cities. Key opportunities involve drone innovations, AI-driven analytics, and strategic partnerships. Asia Pacific is currently the largest market; North America is seeing rapid expansion. Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Drone Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The construction drone market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $6.94 billion in 2024 to $7.91 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to evolving regulations and guidelines, rapid urbanization, increased disaster, infrastructure development, labor shortages.



The construction drone market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of 5G technology, rise of DaaS models, rise of smart cities, adaptation to remote work, growing emphasis on sustainability. Major trends in the forecast period include hybrid drone solutions, drone swarms, adoption of subscription-based models, specialized drones, AI-driven analytics.

The forecast of 14.1% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.7% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This may directly affect the US by limiting imports of advanced drone components and sensors sourced from Japan and South Korea, possibly slowing surveying and monitoring operations and raising expenses. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.

The escalating trend of urbanization is anticipated to be a significant driving force behind the expansion of the construction drone industry. Urbanization denotes the continual rise in urban population owing to migration and a higher concentration of residents in cities compared to rural regions. This surge in urbanization directly correlates to an amplified demand for residential and infrastructural development, consequently elevating the necessity for construction drones. These drones play a pivotal role in conducting surveys and overseeing construction progress. For example, as of 2022, the World Bank, a prominent US-based financial institution, reported that over half of the global population resides in urban areas. Projections indicate a 1.5-fold increase, reaching 6 billion by 2045. Hence, the swift pace of urbanization stands as a key catalyst fueling the expansion of the construction drone market.

The anticipated surge in the construction drone market is directly linked to the escalating investments in public infrastructure. These investments, spearheaded by governments, encompass expenditures aimed at conceiving, constructing, maintaining, and enhancing various governmental infrastructure projects. The utilization of construction drones within public infrastructure endeavors serves to optimize monitoring, surveying, and data collection processes, thereby bolstering project oversight, curbing expenses, and expediting construction timelines. For instance, as per the Department of Transport's June 2022 report, the UK government allocated over $203.78 million (£160 million) to infrastructure initiatives. These investments targeted the improvement of local economies and the implementation of four programs in England, resulting in an estimated $839.71 million (£659.3 million) in monetary gains by alleviating traffic congestion. Consequently, the upsurge in public infrastructure investments stands as a catalyst propelling the growth trajectory of the construction drone market.

Major companies in the construction drone market are increasingly pursuing strategic partnerships to develop innovative solutions that improve efficiency, accuracy, and safety in construction projects. These partnerships enable construction drone companies to pool resources and expertise, enhance research and development capabilities, expand their market reach, and accelerate commercialization, ultimately driving innovation and growth in the industry. Key Attributes:



