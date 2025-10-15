Construction Drone Market Report 2025, Profiles Of Autodesk, FLIR Systems, Topcon Positioning Systems, Altus Intelligence, Parrot
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.91 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$13.43 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Construction Drone Market Characteristics
3. Construction Drone Market Trends and Strategies
4. Construction Drone Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
4.1. Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism
5. Global Construction Drone Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Construction Drone PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Construction Drone Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Construction Drone Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global Construction Drone Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global Construction Drone Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Construction Drone Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Construction Drone Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Fixed Wing Drones Rotary Wing Drones
6.2. Global Construction Drone Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Solution Services
6.3. Global Construction Drone Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Surveying Inspection Security and Surveillance Disaster Recovery Filming and Photography Other Applications
6.4. Global Construction Drone Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Residential Commercial Industrial
6.5. Global Construction Drone Market, Sub-Segmentation of Fixed Wing Drones, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Long-Endurance Fixed Wing Drones Short-Endurance Fixed Wing Drones Hybrid Fixed Wing Drones
6.6. Global Construction Drone Market, Sub-Segmentation of Rotary Wing Drones, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Single-Rotor Drones Multi-Rotor Drones Coaxial Drones
7. Construction Drone Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Construction Drone Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Construction Drone Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
Companies Featured
- Autodesk Inc. FLIR Systems Inc. Topcon Positioning Systems Inc. Altus Intelligence Inc. Parrot SA Skyward Company AeroVironment Inc. Quantix by AeroVironment Inc. Insitu Inc. Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Freefly Systems Inc. Microdrones GmbH YellowScan Inc. Percepto Ltd. Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. Kespry Inc. Aerialtronics LLC. Skycatch Inc. Draganfly Inc. Delair Tech SAAS Datumate Ltd. 3D Robotics Inc. Airobotics Ltd. DJI Enterprise Co. Ltd. senseFly Ltd. Flyability SA Vigilant Aerospace Inc. PrecisionHawk Inc.
