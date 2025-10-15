Webus International Limited Launches AI-Powered Points Optimization Platform Leveraging Openai's Agentkit Framework

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webus International Limited (“Webus” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: WETO), a Nasdaq-listed Travel Tech innovator, today announced the launch of its AI-powered points optimization platform leveraging OpenAI's AgentKit framework, further advancing the Company's intelligent Travel Tech ecosystem. This initiative follows WETO's previously announced blockchain-based tokenized loyalty platform and represents the next phase of its long-term strategy to digitalize and intelligently optimize global travel rewards.

The platform introduces an intelligent personal“Loyalty Agent” designed to analyze users' reward portfolios, detect promotional opportunities, and recommend optimal redemption or transfer strategies in real time. By applying reinforcement learning and contextual reasoning through AgentKit, the system aims to help travelers maximize reward value while reducing breakage and expired balances.

“After building the foundation for tokenized loyalty, this launch represents the intelligent layer of our TravelTech ecosystem,” said Nan Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of Webus International Limited.“Powered by OpenAI's AgentKit framework, our AI Loyalty Agent can learn, adapt, and help travelers unlock real value from every mile and every stay.”

The platform is currently in internal beta testing with select users and partners, focusing on refining algorithms, user experience, and integration with WETO's tokenized loyalty infrastructure. According to Grand View Research and ResearchAndMarkets, the global loyalty and rewards market exceeds US $20 billion annually, yet nearly 30% of points remain unredeemed. WETO's AI system aims to address this inefficiency by automating analysis and optimizing value conversion within the broader loyalty ecosystem.

The Company expects to expand pilot access in the coming months before a full public rollout, subject to technical validation and regulatory compliance.

About Webus International Limited (NASDAQ: WETO)

Webus International Limited (“WETO”) is a global TravelTech company providing AI-driven customized travel and digital mobility solutions for Chinese and international travelers. Through its flagship brand Wetour Travel Tech LLC and regional subsidiaries, WETO offers premium chauffeur services, personalized itineraries, and blockchain-enabled travel products across North America, Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's AI-powered points optimization platform, its integration with WETO's tokenized loyalty initiative, and expected market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Webus undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or digital asset.

Investor Relations Contact:

Annabelle Li

Investor Relations – Webus International Limited

Email: ...



