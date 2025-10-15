Olympia Pharmaceuticals And Wesley Pharmaceuticals Co-Founder Naomi Loomis Establishes $10,000 Scholarship For The Ohio State University's College Of Pharmacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The John Paul Dillow Scholarship will support first-generation college students at The Ohio State University's College of Pharmacy

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naomi Loomis, an alumnus of The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy and co-founder of Olympia Pharmaceuticals and Wesley Pharmaceuticals , has announced the establishment of The John Paul Dillow Scholarship , a generous $10,000 per year award to be granted to students at The Ohio State University's College of Pharmacy.

Naomi Loomis, a cum laude graduate of Ohio State's College of Pharmacy, is a distinguished pharmacist and entrepreneur recognized for her expertise in sterile compounding and regulatory compliance. As co-founder of Olympia Pharmaceuticals and Wesley Pharmaceuticals, she has played a pivotal role in developing innovative healthcare solutions in the pharmacy sector. As an alumna, she remains deeply connected to her alma mater and is committed to giving back to the institution that played a vital role in shaping her career.

This scholarship honors the legacy of Loomis' late father, John Paul Dillow, who was a steadfast believer in the value of education, even though he was unable to attend college himself. Throughout his life, Dillow was dedicated to supporting education in any way he could, most notably by saving money in a Band-Aid can to fund his daughter's college tuition. Loomis has now established this scholarship to continue her father's legacy in supporting students who, like her, faced financial challenges on their path to higher learning.

“The John Paul Dillow Scholarship means so much to my family and me,” said Loomis.“My dad always believed in me and supported my dream of going to college. This scholarship is our way of keeping his spirit alive and helping others reach their goals, just like he helped me. We want his love for learning and generosity to continue making a difference for years to come.”

This scholarship will be managed by the John Paul Charitable Foundation , a nonprofit organization founded to honor Dillow's life and passions. The foundation is chaired by Naomi's mother, Linda Dillow, and includes Naomi and her husband, Stan Loomis, as board members.

The scholarship will be awarded to The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy students who meet the financial need criteria. Recipients of the scholarship will receive $10,000 annually for up to four years, helping to alleviate the financial burden of tuition and providing them with more opportunities to focus on their studies and future careers in the pharmaceutical field. According to a 2024 report from the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP), student loans for pharmacists average $170,956, underscoring the importance of financial support for students pursuing this career.

"Naomi meant the world to John, and he was so proud when she went to Ohio State. Education was so important to him, and he wanted nothing more than to see her have a better life,” said Dillow.“We're incredibly proud of everything she's accomplished, and I know he would be deeply touched and honored to have this scholarship carry his name."

Students interested in applying for the John Paul Dillow Scholarship can find more information and the application process at .

