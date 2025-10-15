Ataccama's Data Quality Engine Now Powers Trusted Experiences On Atlan's Context Layer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ataccama's data quality intelligence gets activated by Atlan in universal search, lineage, and more, so that every user can trust their data, move faster, and scale AI with confidence

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the AI-powered data trust company, today announced a native integration with Atlan, bringing Ataccama's automated data quality intelligence directly into experiences powered by Atlan's metadata lakehouse, including search, lineage, and glossary. Stewards define the rules in Ataccama, and data consumers see trust signals instantly in Atlan, reducing risk, accelerating decision-making, and building confidence in AI.

Chief Data Officers are under pressure to scale AI initiatives while ensuring decisions are powered by reliable data. But in most enterprises, data quality scores are buried in specialist tools, invisible to the business users who need them most. Teams fall back on spreadsheets and side processes, creating shadow IT that slows projects, raises risk, and erodes trust. Gartner estimates poor data quality drains $12.9 million annually from large organizations, underscoring how much is at stake as AI adoption accelerates.

Ataccama is the engine, providing best-in-class workflows for robust data classification, monitoring, transformation, and remediation. Atlan is the context layer that surfaces those outcomes directly, where business and analytics users work. For example, Atlan's Chrome extension can overlay Ataccama's quality scores directly in Tableau or Power BI dashboards, making trust signals visible across the customer's entire data estate. Together, the platforms make it easy for every role to organize, understand, improve, and act on data with confidence.

“Every organization wants to scale AI, but it won't happen without a foundation of trusted, fit-for-purpose data that's accessible by those who need it,” said Jessica Goulart , VP of Partnerships at Ataccama.“That's where this partnership comes in. Ataccama is the engine ensuring quality, accuracy, and remediation at scale, while Atlan makes that intelligence visible in the flow of work. Together, we're turning data quality into the backbone of enterprise AI.”

“Ataccama goes deep with automation for classification, monitoring, and remediation that ensures data is accurate, consistent, and ready for use,” said Marc Seifert , Head of Global Alliances at Atlan.“Atlan is excited to bring that intelligence to the surface in the catalog, lineage, glossary, and the tools people already use every day. Together, we're collapsing the gap between data governance and data consumption, so every decision, and every AI initiative, starts with trusted data.”

Key features of the native integration include:





Trusted insights where people work. Ataccama's data quality scores are now visible directly in Atlan's catalog, marketplace, and lineage, giving users instant insight into the reliability of datasets as they explore and select them. This saves time and ensures more work is done on trusted data.

Governance without gaps. Enhancements will expand the integration to keep glossary terms and metadata aligned across Ataccama and Atlan, reducing manual upkeep and ensuring both systems reflect the same governed view. A foundation for enterprise AI. By combining Atlan's collaborative catalog with Ataccama's data quality intelligence, every role, from data consumers to governance stewards, works from the same trusted signals. This builds broad awareness of data quality and enables faster, more confident decisions.



Atlan CEO and co-founder Prukalpa Sankar will speak at Ataccama's annual virtual event, FWRD, on November 6. Sankar will join Ataccama Chief Product Officer Jay Limburn in a session titled Ataccama + Atlan: Context and quality data as the foundations for enterprise AI. Register for FWRD here .

About Ataccama

Ataccama is the data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE, the unified data trust platform, to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and actionable. At the core of the platform is our leading data quality suite that integrates data quality rules, catalog, lineage, observability, and governance to continuously improve the reliability of enterprise data. This quality-first foundation makes data quality the engine of trust, powering AI, analytics, and operations with confidence. Ataccama helps organizations drive innovation, reduce costs, and mitigate risk. Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality and the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama continues to set the standard for enterprise-grade data trust. Learn more at .

Media contact

...