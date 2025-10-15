KNOREX Announces Strategic Partnership With Leading B2B Data Provider To Enhance Data-Driven Marketing Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration of KNOREX's advanced AI with premier providers' human-verified B2B data empowers marketers to deliver smarter, more precise campaigns at scale

Sunnyvale, CA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KNOREX Ltd. (NYSE American: KNRX) (“KNOREX” or the“Company”), a leading provider of AI-driven digital advertising products and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with a premier Business-to-Business (B2B) data provider known for its human-verified, proprietary dataset. This collaboration combines KNOREX's advanced AI-powered cross-channel advertising and automation capabilities with robust proprietary B2B data, unlocking new opportunities for organizations to drive growth through precision targeting and measurable returns on investment.

Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, including leading enterprises across technology, financial services, and healthcare, the partner provides one of the most comprehensive proprietary B2B datasets available in the market. Its extensive database empowers sales and marketing teams with actionable insights to accelerate customer acquisition and revenue expansion.

By integrating this proprietary dataset into KNOREX XPOsm, KNOREX customers will gain access to high-quality, human-verified B2B data. This strategic alignment unites the power of KNOREX's AI with the depth and uniqueness of the provider's data, enabling marketers to execute highly targeted, personalized campaigns with greater efficiency, precision, and scale.

“We are excited to join forces with a leading data provider that shares our vision of empowering businesses through data-driven marketing,” said Justin Tan, VP of Business Development of KNOREX.“At KNOREX, our focus has always been on enabling performance-driven, AI-powered marketing automation across channels. With this proprietary data powering our XPO platform, our customers can expect deeper insights, smarter targeting, and measurable business impact. This partnership further positions KNOREX at the forefront of the industry and unlocks expanded growth opportunities.”

About KNOREX Ltd.

Founded in 2009, KNOREX Ltd. (NYSE American: KNRX) is a B2B technology company that provides AI-driven cross-channel programmatic advertising products and solutions to help businesses to simplify digital advertising. The Company's flagship platform, KNOREX XPOsm, is an AI-powered, cloud-based advertising technology platform that enables marketers to efficiently plan, execute, and optimize cross-channel ad campaigns across a diverse range of digital media, including social media, search, CTV/OTT, video, audio, display, native, and DOOH advertising.

By leveraging advanced AI/ML-driven automation, KNOREX XPO allows advertisers to enhance campaign performance, reduce wasted ad spend, and scale their marketing efforts while maintaining efficiency and transparency. The platform is designed to address the growing complexity in digital marketing by centralizing campaign execution and analytics into a unified, data-driven workflow.

KNOREX serves global enterprises, agencies, and brands across multiple industries, helping them navigate the rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape with automated, intelligent, and data-driven solutions. The Company has operations in the United States, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, and Singapore.

For additional information, please visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed Offering and statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of the Company's shares in the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“believe,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“should,”“seek,”“estimate,”“will,”“aim,” and“anticipate,” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

...