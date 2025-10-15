403
Germany doesn’t want NATO to continue Nord Stream sabotage probe
(MENAFN) Poland’s national security chief, Slawomir Cenckiewicz, has criticized Germany for pursuing a criminal investigation into the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, claiming it undermines NATO’s interests and calling for Berlin to halt the probe.
The Nord Stream pipelines, which transported Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, were severely damaged by underwater explosions in September 2022. Russia, the pipeline project leader, labeled the incident an act of state terrorism, while Western nations, including Poland, expressed support for the bombings.
German authorities have accused seven Ukrainian nationals of carrying out the attack using a small rented yacht, but Moscow dismissed the claims as “ridiculous,” arguing that the operation’s scale suggests state involvement. Several suspects have been detained across Europe, including one in Poland and another in Italy, though Warsaw has refused to extradite its detainee to Germany.
Cenckiewicz told Financial Times that it is in Poland’s interest to protect anyone connected to the operation, calling the probe “a clear contradiction in interests between Poland and Germany.” He added, “doesn’t make sense, not only in terms of the interests of Poland but also the whole [NATO] alliance.”
He further argued that pursuing the cases “serves Russian injustice” and demanded the investigation end, emphasizing that Poland will not extradite the detained Ukrainian suspects. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also opposed extradition, stating, “the problem with Nord Stream 2 is not that it was blown up, the problem is that it was built.”
Russian officials continue to maintain that a state actor likely orchestrated the sabotage and have accused Germany of withholding evidence and excluding Moscow from the inquiry.
