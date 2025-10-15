Coach And Consultant Catherine Oleksiw Of Measured Transitions Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Catherine Oleksiw, PhD is the founder of Measured Transitions, a coaching and consulting practice. Now when you really examine it, that name helps people understand just what she does, develops tools and systems that help organizations evaluate their goals and outcomes and then take steps to change the trajectory of success in this era of economic turmoil. Her business card says it all: Focus. Measure. Change. Her Ph.D. is in Educational Psychology: Measurement & Evaluation and is from Columbia University in New York City, but make no mistake, the analysis involved in what she does relates to organizational and program needs (not mental health)!

In this next leg of her extended series, she is going to return to the start, looking at the very definition of M & E (Measurement and Evaluation) and what makes her the perfect fit for it as a consultant. She is adept at the systems, data analysis, and methods involved in measuring ROI and other significant factors for an organization.

As Catherine began training clients in the implementation and ongoing use of such programs and systems, she realized that she was coaching her clients, too, in cultivating an accountability mindset. To further develop her coaching skills, she studied at a coaching school accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF). She has now held the ICF Professional Coach Certification for over ten years. He work as a coach has grown, and she has taken on career coaching work as well as leadership coaching engagements.

“My work is always layered. With the same client, I might have one-on-one sessions with senior management, do group coaching with the work team, and engage top-level directors or the C-suite in leadership coaching. I support everyone in the organization in getting more comfortable with new systems and the related processes and procedures. I provide time and space for my client to acclimate to change and get comfortable with the inevitable speed bumps along the way to successful implementation.”

Catherine stresses that while she does a lot of assessment and measurements, she does not just hand over a report and leave. She stays very alive in the space and keeps the process going. She applies a mix of methods when measuring success including surveys, statistical analyses, and qualitative tools like focus groups and interviews. It's all part of the very thorough and disciplined approach to all that she undertakes. Her expertise and tools are useful when evaluating the next step in a job search, whether it is a first time, mid-career, or second-act journey. In a tight economy when layoff can outnumber new job openings, her sound counsel can make a crucial difference.

This is an excellent opportunity to listen to, and learn from, a subject matter expert in measurement and systems thinking that embraces the power of numbers within the context of the hopes and dreams of real people doing their best for the organization and themselves in the process. Catherine is that definitive authority and she has been published and appeared in media, such as Who's Who with whom she received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

In her series of radio interviews Dr. O proved to be an informative and engaging guest. She has addressed many topics related to the distinct aspects of her business and even discussed coaching before. This time, she is looking at coaching from a new lens again.

As external influences continue to make an impact on companies, their resources, and their ability to thrive it is comforting to know such a resource exists. Dr. O addresses topics like the PhD journey, exploring ROI, and bringing more value to new or solo ventures.

