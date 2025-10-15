President Of Romania Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Bucharest: President of Romania HE Nicusor Dan met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Romania HE Osama bin Yousef Alqaradawi, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

During the meeting, HE President of Romania extended thanks to HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, expressing gratitude for the State of Qatar's role in releasing the Romanian detainees in Gaza.

