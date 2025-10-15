Republic Of Congo Reinforces Measures To Curb Potential Ebola Outbreak

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Republic of Congo has stepped up measures to rapidly detect and respond to potential Ebola outbreak as neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo faces a new outbreak of the virus in Kasai Province in the central region of the country.

A rapid scale up of outbreak control measures in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has helped slow down the spread of the virus, with no new cases reported for 18 days as of 13 October 2025.

“We are the immediate neighbour of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is regularly affected by outbreaks. We share over a thousand kilometres of border and common populations. Many people transit through ports and other entry points. We have already experienced Ebola; we are highly exposed. It is essential to raise awareness among personnel at entry points,” says Dr Jean Claude Emeka, the Ministry of Health's Director of Hygiene and Health Promotion.

More than a thousand participants, including port health authorities, took part recently in an outbreak preparedness training session to bolster measures such as screening, early detection and handling of suspected cases.

“Prevention is better than cure. We must not wait for the outbreak to reach us when it is already affecting our neighbour,” says Christian Voumina, Operations Manager at the main airport in the capital Brazzaville.“As the main entry point for international travellers, it is crucial that staff are informed about the disease and the measures to take. Ebola is one of the most dangerous diseases, so we must act early.”

With support from World Health Organization (WHO), the health authorities have carried out an assessment of the national preparedness plan and are updating the National Ebola Preparedness and Response Plan. Public awareness materials to ensure health measures are observed by the population have also been developed and distributed.

“We are on high alert,” says Emma Gisèle Monka, a health officer at Brazzaville's Maya Maya International Airport.“I'm ready. I distribute information leaflets and what I've learned (in the training) enables me to respond to questions about symptoms, mode of transmission and preventive measures.”

Disease surveillance and clinical care measures are also being strengthened. Isolation wards have been set aside at two main public hospitals in Brazzaville, while an ambulance has been stationed at the city's main airport.

The ongoing preparedness efforts mark a shift from a reactive to a proactive approach. By strengthening surveillance capacities, structuring coordination mechanisms and investing in staff training, health authorities, with support from partners, are working to build a resilient health system capable of responding not only to Ebola but any public health threat.

“WHO stands with the government to strengthen capacities, ensure surveillance at entry points, and guarantee a rapid response in case of detection,” says Dr Vincent Sodjinou, WHO Representative in the Republic of Congo.“This commitment goes beyond Ebola. It is part of a comprehensive epidemic preparedness approach. This involves strengthening health systems, continuous staff training, establishing multisectoral coordination mechanisms and developing robust contingency plans.”

