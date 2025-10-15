GITEX Expands To Latin America, Propelling US$950 Billion Digital Future



The world's largest and best-rated tech show presents GITEX LATAM – its inaugural Latin American edition – in São Paulo, Brazil from 16-17 March 2027

GITEX LATAM promises to redefine the region as the definitive epicentre of Latin America's digital future Event will spark global public-private collaboration and digital infrastructure across AI, agritech, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity & data centres

As Latin America's digital market accelerates, poised to reach almost US$950 billion by 2026 (PCMI), a defining next phase of socio-economic transformation beckons with GITEX ( ), the world's largest and best-rated tech and digital investment show brand, entering the region. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and KAOUN International in strategic partnership with the São Paulo Development Agency (ADESAMPA), GITEX LATAM debuts as the region's first-ever global tech event at Distrito Anhembi, São Paulo, Brazil from 16-17 March 2027.

Leveraging Brazil's economic and innovation leadership, visionary digital policies, thriving startup ecosystem, and globally relevant technology frameworks, GITEX LATAM aims to redefine the continent as a definitive epicentre where Latin America's digital future meets the world's boldest frontiers of innovation.

Ricardo Nunes, mayor of São Paulo, hailed GITEX LATAM as a regional-first gateway to connect local businesses with international opportunities, stating:“São Paulo is excited to host GITEX LATAM, a landmark catalyst enabling our finest innovators to meet global opportunities. This platform will connect pioneering startups, unicorns, and influential enterprises with international markets, unlocking capital, forging partnerships, and expanding visibility on the world stage. At City Hall of São Paulo we are committed to empowering businesses that embodies our creative and entrepreneurial strength, reaffirming our city as Latin America's foremost hub of innovation, investment, and transformative growth.”

GITEX LATAM to Showcase Brazil as 'Vibrant Cornerstone' of Regional Tech

GITEX continues to offer unparalleled access to new markets and business opportunities – reinforced by its rapid international expansion. In just three years, GITEX has forged the world's largest network of global tech events, organising editions across 14 cities and countries.

In 2027, Brazil joins this exclusive global network. Brazil is one of the world's leading adopters of digital public infrastructure, offering centralised access to hundreds of services and digital IDs for over 150 million citizens. The country aims for a US$259 billion ICT market (IMARC Group) and US$99.8 billion AI market (Grand View Horizon) by 2033, positioning GITEX as a catalyst in the nation's rise as a global innovation and digital infrastructure hub.

Celebrating the partnership, Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of DWTC, CEO of KAOUN International, global organiser of GITEX, added:“Brazil is the vibrant cornerstone of Latin America's economy and a distinguished benchmark for dynamic, inclusive, and consequential technology development. Together with São Paulo – a prolific hub where startup ingenuity, entrepreneurial spirit, and ambitious investments thrive – GITEX LATAM shall integrate Latin America with the limitless digital universe, unlocking unprecedented access to capital, knowledge, tech, and talent, as the region scales towards global dominance on the world stage.”

Connecting Global Innovators to a Rising US$6.8 Trillion Economy

With the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealing that Latin America's emerging markets and developing economies collectively generate a GDP of US$6.8 trillion in 2025, GITEX LATAM will serve as a global bridge accelerating the region's digital transformation. Channelling the capital, technology, and cross-border collaboration globally synonymous with GITEX, the event will shape Latin America's digital decade and cement its place in the global innovation economy - connecting East and West to inspire a new era of technological growth.

Anchored by a future-oriented programme spanning AI, agritech, cloud, connectivity, cybersecurity, data centres, healthtech, renewable energy, GITEX LATAM will open new gateways into Latin America's most dynamic emerging markets for global stakeholders. By catalysing public-private collaboration, elevating competitiveness, and igniting new waves of investment, talent, and infrastructure, its impact will inspire transformative outcomes across the region's rapidly digitising economies and industries.

Convening Global Tech in Latin America's Leading Startup and Innovation Nexus

Alongside global tech enterprises, thought leaders, policymakers, SMEs, startups, and venture capitalists, GITEX LATAM will examine global digital agendas and pressing innovation shifts, presenting a unified platform for collaboration and investment in São Paulo – Brazil's economic epicentre and Latin America's innovation capital.

According to StartupBlink's Global Startup Ecosystem Index Report 2025, São Paulo ranks first both nationally and regionally – attracting over US$33.5 billion in VC funding within the last decade. São Paulo's entrepreneurial ecosystem has also reached US$113 billion in value and spawned 11 unicorns that have surpassed the US$1 billion barrier (Real Instituto Elcano).

Rodrigo Goulart, Municipal Secretary of Economic Development and Labour of São Paulo, said:“São Paulo awaits GITEX LATAM with tremendous anticipation, not least because of the immense potential to elevate tech cooperation to historic new heights across Brazil and Latin America. By leveraging the world's largest network of digital economy relationships – a network universally synonymous with GITEX – we are inspired to cultivate investor confidence and empower entrepreneurs as well as new talents.”

The GITEX LATAM announcement, made on Tuesday during GITEX GLOBAL – the world's largest tech and AI show running from 13–17 October at DWTC – carries added significance due to major Brazilian and wider Latin American participation. Brazil is the official Country Partner at this year's 45th edition in the UAE with ApexBrasil, the nation's trade and investment promotion agency, exhibiting across two pavilions featuring more than 50 startups and innovation hubs. City Hall of São Paulo is also showcasing over 10 startups, while Chile and Ecuador are making their debut at GITEX GLOBAL, joining representatives from more than 180 countries.

Additionally, news of GITEX LATAM follows the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Brazil. Both nations reaffirmed their strategic partnership and pledged to explore new collaborative opportunities in AI, agriculture, climate change, innovation, renewable energy, and emerging technologies. For more information on GITEX LATAM : .

About GITEX LATAM:

GITEX LATAM is the first-ever GITEX event in Latin America. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and KAOUN International in partnership with the City Hall of São Paulo, the inaugural edition takes place at Distrito Anhembi, São Paulo, Brazil, from 16-17 March 2027. Channelling the capital, technology, and cross-border collaboration globally synonymous with GITEX, its programme stands to shape Latin America's digital decade and cement its place in the global innovation economy - connecting East and West to inspire a new era of technological growth. GITEX LATAM welcomes big tech enterprises, SMEs, thought leaders, startups, and investors from around the world – providing a global bridge to accelerate the region's digital transformation, increase global access, elevate regional competitiveness, and inspire new partnerships, capital, talent development pathways, and AI and digital infrastructure enhancements. More information is available: at .

