A Moment Of Glory: VOYMEKA's Century-Defining Encounter With The Napoleon Family

MENAFN - GetNews) On October 1, 2025, the "Napoleon Family Gala," hosted by the descendants of Napoleon I and Napoleon III in collaboration with the French Great Families Association, was held with great fanfare in the gilded halls of the Club de l'Union Interalliée in Paris. The event aimed to celebrate three traits French families have prided themselves on for generations: balancing heritage and innovation, a commitment to impeccable craftsmanship, and the enduring cultural value that transcends time. That evening, Princess Tania de Bourbon-Parme, members of European royalty, UN representatives, military and political dignitaries, and leaders from finance and culture gathered for a cross-century dialogue on the spirit of the era.

At this prestigious ceremony, VOYMEKA, as the only anti-aging brand invited, captured attention with its cellular-level rejuvenation science. The heir of Mellerio Joaillerie, the centuries-old French jewelry house, publicly praised it as "an art that masterfully blends science and luxury." Its profound brand essence resonated powerfully with the qualities championed by the French families, making it a focal point of the evening.







A Symphony of Legacy and Innovation

The history of the Napoleon family serves as a textbook example of pioneering the future while honoring tradition. Since its founding in 1987, VOYMEKA's mission to "Transcend Repair, Explore Potential" has shared a profoundly compatible spirit with this legacy.

For over three decades, VOYMEKA has been rooted in the frontiers of molecular biology and chronobiology, demonstrating respect for scientific tradition while challenging cognitive boundaries with its proprietary Cell-kinetic Remodeling Tech, showcasing a drive for innovation. This type of breakthrough, grounded in deep scientific expertise, mirrors the Napoleonic wisdom of seeking innovation through heritage.

Furthermore, their shared commitment to impeccable craftsmanship is evident. When VOYMEKA's star product, the Voymeka Refreshing Bio-Revitalizing Capsule, was presented, its sophisticated design-featuring active dual-chamber technology and high-luxury ingredients-transcended the category of a mere internal supplement, becoming a work of art embodying scientific conviction. Its pursuit of cellular-level anti-aging effects is a perfect modern interpretation of "exquisite craftsmanship," echoing the artisan spirit inherent in noble lineages.







Acclaim Across Elite Circles

The deep alignment between VOYMEKA and the spirit of French families resonated strongly with the global elite in attendance. It is noteworthy that VOYMEKA has previously been integrated into private gatherings of European and American royalty, often featured in the private moments of members at venues like the Club de l'Union Interalliée, becoming a long-trusted companion within this circle.

Olivier Guyonvach, former Consul General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in China and Ambassador to Jamaica, offered high praise: "My wife has been using VOYMEKA for over three years. In this product, I clearly see the spirit cherished by nobility worldwide. It successfully merges cutting-edge scientific research with an ultimate luxury experience. This is not just a product innovation but an expression of the art of living."

This sentiment was echoed by Mathilde Cauchois, a representative of the Mellerio Joaillerie family jewelry house with over four centuries of history. Speaking from a perspective of generational heritage, Ms. Cauchois shared: "My mother began following and using VOYMEKA five years ago. In a jewelry family, we understand that true luxury must withstand the test of time and possess the dual genes of heritage and innovation. VOYMEKA astonishingly achieves the perfect combination of pharmaceutical-grade rigor and a luxury experience. This pursuit of perfection in every detail aligns with the commitment to supreme craftsmanship our family has upheld for over four centuries."







Mathilde Cauchois, The French Family-Owned Jewelry Maison Mellerio Joaillerie's Director

Additionally, Thierry Prouvost, President of the French Great Families Association, along with other attending European royalty, expressed their admiration. "In the daily interactions of our association members, VOYMEKA is often discussed as a long-term health investment. It represents a new anti-aging philosophy deeply backed by science. Its efficacy, verified over years, has been integrated into the lifestyle of the global elite seeking the unity of inner health and outer youthfulness."







Writing a New Chapter in Anti-Aging with Science as the Pen

VOYMEKA's frequent appearances at top-tier private settings are no coincidence. Since 1987, the brand has focused on scientific validation. For over thirty years, its research into cellular-level anti-aging has been translated into effective products and has earned international awards.

The core philosophy, "Transcend Repair, Explore Potential," signifies a goal beyond merely countering the traces of time. It is committed to activating the cell's innate vitality, guiding the organism toward a more youthful operational rhythm. This represents a leap forward based on a profound scientific heritage, driven by researchers' exacting demands for data, formulations, and efficacy.

One Encounter, An Infinite Future

The encounter between VOYMEKA and the Napoleon family in Paris was more than just brand exposure. It was a deep integration of culture and science, heritage and innovation, and values that transcend time. It announced that true luxury lies in the unity of scientific depth and an exceptional experience, and that true heritage requires the courage to compose new chapters upon the classics.

As the event concluded, VOYMEKA's brand image was further imprinted with the marks of "honor," "heritage," and "perfection." Moving forward, VOYMEKA will continue to uphold this resonant spirit, leading the global anti-aging industry from superficial care toward a new era of cellular-level energy repair, continuing its story on the world stage.





