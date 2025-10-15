Minister: Jordan Forges Ahead With Triple-Track Modernization Scheme

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 15 (Petra) – Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdel Moneim Odat said on Wednesday Jordan pursues modernization along political, economic, and administrative tracks, upholding constants, opening up to the future, and safeguarding the higher national interest.He told the head and members of the Community Peace Association that political parties' role is not limited to political participation, but contribution to maintaining societal peace through realistic, consensus-based visions and programs reflecting the people's interests and addressing their needs, with a deep understanding of the state's priorities and challenges."Effective political parties are the backbone of any balanced democratic system. They are a natural incubator expressing citizens' opinions and aspirations, and an institutional intermediary relaying their demands to state institutions within organized, legitimate frameworks," he said."An aware partizan participation is an expression of faith in the state and its institutions, and a commitment to its future and stability as the best avenue to consolidate active citizenship and productive belonging, far removed from individualism and narrow interests," he said.The minister stressed the need for parties with national programs that promote dialogue and diversity."In light of rapid developments in the region, the need for responsible parties with clear national programs arises, based on dialogue, not exclusion, and on diversity, not conflict, as true partners in taking national decisions and pursuing the reform process," he said.He stressed that "it is everyone's responsibility- government, parties, and civil society institutions- to forge ahead in a team spirit to consolidate the foundations of a modern democratic state, a state of justice, citizenship, and the rule of law."For his part, head of the Community Peace Association Bilal Sakarneh said his organization was established in 2018 under the purview of the Ministry of Political and Parliamentary Affairs and had carried out a series of programs with the aim of building a societal culture based on dialogue and tolerance and promoting societal peace.