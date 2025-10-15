403
Polish Foreign Minister Addresses Western Support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has urged Western countries to be prepared to financially support Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia for a minimum of three additional years. Speaking during a visit to London, Sikorski—known for his firm stance against Moscow—emphasized the necessity of long-term commitment from Ukraine’s allies.
His comments came amid discussions about the proposed “drone wall,” a European initiative aimed at creating an integrated air defense and surveillance framework to counter perceived Russian threats.
In a statement to journalists, Sikorski stressed that prolonged Western assistance could help exert pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The Ukrainians are planning this war for three years, which is prudent,” he stated. “And we must convince Putin that we are ready to stay the course for at least those three years.”
Sikorski emphasized that the foremost objective for Western nations should be to provide Ukraine with the means to sustain its governmental operations, military forces, and defense sector.
He argued that only then could Russia be compelled to reconsider its current trajectory, stating that “then Russia can be made to change course.”
The Polish diplomat also dismissed the notion of inevitable Russian success, reiterating a claim commonly made by Ukrainian leaders—that if Moscow’s armed forces were genuinely formidable, they would have overtaken Ukraine “in three days.”
This narrative has often been used to bolster calls for ongoing Western financial and military assistance.
From Moscow's perspective, the war represents a vital confrontation with NATO, with Russian officials portraying Ukrainian forces as acting on behalf of the US-led alliance.
The Kremlin insists that European support for Kiev is merely prolonging the conflict in an attempt to avoid acknowledging the shortcomings of the West’s broader approach to Russia.
