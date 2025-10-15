Dragonfly Energy Stock Surged 42% Pre-Market Today: What's Driving The Rally?
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) received a boost to its intellectual property portfolio on Wednesday after the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a Notice of Allowance for the company's latest battery communication technology patent.
The new protection strengthens its proprietary Dragonfly IntelLigence system. The patent covers technology that enables multiple battery units and wireless devices to share information through a connected mesh network, allowing them to communicate even if one system is powered down.
This advancement enhances operational awareness, improves reliability, and enables quick alerts if faults are detected.
Following the update, Dragonfly Energy stock traded over 42% higher in Wednesday's premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to 'bullish' from 'neutral' territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to 'normal' from 'high' in 24 hours.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment