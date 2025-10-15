Consortium Comprised Of Blackrock, Nvidia, Microsoft Among Others To Acquire Aligned Data Centers In $40 Billion Deal
An investment consortium comprising BlackRock Inc. (BLK), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Elon Musk-led xAI, among others, announced that they will acquire Aligned Data Centers. The deal values the company at $40 billion, including debt.
The deal also includes MGX, which is Mubadala Investment Co.'s AI investment arm. The investment consortium, dubbed The Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership, is initially targeting the deployment of $30 billion in equity, which can be raised to $100 billion eventually, including debt.
BlackRock's shares were up nearly 2% in Wednesday's pre-market trade, while Nvidia's shares were up around 3%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around BlackRock was in the 'extremely bullish' territory, while users felt 'neutral' about Nvidia.
