Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kremlin Reiterates Commitment to Peaceful Resolution

Kremlin Reiterates Commitment to Peaceful Resolution


2025-10-15 08:57:52
(MENAFN) Moscow remains willing to resolve the Ukraine conflict through peaceful means, but military actions will persist as long as Kiev continues to avoid engaging in meaningful dialogue, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated.

His remarks were made in response to a recent warning from French President Emmanuel Macron, who posted on X that Russia would “have to pay the price” if it failed to show a willingness to negotiate.

During a press briefing on Monday, Peskov emphasized that Russia has consistently favored a diplomatic approach to the ongoing crisis.

However, he pointed out that Kiev, supported by its Western partners, has repeatedly dismissed all of Russia’s proposals for talks. “Russia is ready for a peaceful settlement,” Peskov affirmed, underlining that Moscow's military operations persist “due to the lack of alternatives.”

He maintained that Russia will ultimately achieve its stated goals and protect its national interests.

These statements were made in the lead-up to a reported meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, expected to take place in Washington on Friday.

According to Peskov, Russia acknowledges and values Trump’s continued diplomatic efforts toward a peaceful resolution.

He expressed hope that “the US influence and the diplomatic skills of President Trump’s envoys will help encourage the Ukrainian side to be more proactive and more prepared for the peace process.”

The article reflects Kremlin’s stance on maintaining open channels for negotiation while holding Kiev accountable for the current impasse, despite international pressure, particularly from figures like Emmanuel Macron, for Russia to show more flexibility.

MENAFN15102025000045017167ID1110200189

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search