Art By Nada Kelemen, Tanja Playner, Rebeccah Klodt In The Carrousel Du Louvre Paris

The PAKS Gallery has been showcasing artists at the art fair in Carrousel du Louvre, Paris, for over 10 years. Gallery director Heinz Playner selected artists from many countries for the exhibition. Approximately 50 artists from various countries will be represented by the PAKS Gallery at the Paris fair. Artwork by Nada Kelemen, Rebeccah Klodt, Tanja Playner, Jimmie Lee Marler, Lord Nicolaus Dinter, Lena Frykholm, Raffaella, Akil Dashevci, Alexanders Dakers, Emma Song Yunci, Mr. Zero, Marc Noël, Alex Klas, Young-Sik Lee, Daniela Schnebly, Anakha Nair and other artists will be on display at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris from October 17 to 19, 2025.

Nada Kelemen explores themes of harmonization - balance, unity, vibration and the hidden laws of nature and the universe. She believes that painting can be more than just a visual experience - it can be a spiritual message, a record of the inner landscape, a tool for meditation and a path to deeper self-discovery.

Akil Dashevci from Kosovo discovered art not just as a passion but as a new language-a way to overcome the barriers of dyslexia and dysgraphia, which accompanied him during his early school years. He transformed them into a source of inspiration, creating a universe filled with light, energy, and pure emotions.

For Rebeccah Klodt there are no limits for the potential themes, mediums, and materials she may experiment with in the future. Just recently she worked with a sixty-foot canvas roll working with natural elements such as rain, wind, trees, earth, and gravity painting techniques.

Jimmie Lee Marler's paintings and drawings reflect photographic realism. He likes to do religious drawings & paintings, because he feels he has received his multiple talents from God.

Tanja Playner experiments with the plasticity of the human body, space, and people's subjective understanding of themselves in relation to objects and surroundings. Her artworks often feature controversial depictions of the human body that deviate from reality.

For Lord Nicolaus Dinter, photography is a blend of technique and emotion. His artwork, "Caro Flammenspuk," is currently being exhibited in Paris. This piece of art explores how communication is conveyed through gestures and facial expressions.

Lena Frykholm comes from the northern part of Sweden. She paints in oil and draw inspiration from nature, which is visible in most of her paintings.

I-Chun aka Raffaella from Taiwan shows in Paris her artworks Ginevra. Drawn from its ancient meaning,“a woman of purity and gentle beauty,” Ginevra becomes both muse and mirror, embodying the delicate balance between strength and softness.

Chinese artist Emma Song Yunci captures moments and shares her perspective on art, on the world as she perceives it. Her art works seem like a reportage of her generation. The PAKS Gallery exhibits in the Carrousel du Louvre Paris „The woman covering the blanket“ and „She“ by Emma Song Yunci.

Paintings by Alex Klas evoke associations with Classical Modernism, painters like Cézanne, Renoir, and Van Gogh. Alex Klas engages in dialogue with these artists, experimenting with their painting techniques and incorporating abstract elements. He infuses his work with a romantic sensibility, blending it with modern, abstract touches.

The art fair at Carrousel du Louvre in Paris will be open to visitors on October 18 and 19, 2025. Contemporary masters can be seen at the PAKS Gallery booth D1.