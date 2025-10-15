Progressive Reports September 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended September 30, 2025:

September Quarter (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net premiums written $ 7,128 $ 6,570 8 % $ 21,384 $ 19,455 10 % Net premiums earned $ 6,827 $ 6,263 9 % $ 20,849 $ 18,297 14 % Net income $ 305 $ 585 (48 ) % $ 2,615 $ 2,334 12 % Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.52 $ 0.99 (48 ) % $ 4.45 $ 3.97 12 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 138 $ 121 14 % $ 295 $ 288 2 % Combined ratio 100.4 93.4 7.0 pts. 89.5 89.0 0.5 pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 588.2 587.7 0 % 588.2 587.6 0 %

September 30, (thousands; unaudited) 2025 2024 % Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 10,630 9,415 13 Direct – auto 15,619 13,388 17 Special lines 6,980 6,475 8 Property 3,651 3,460 6 Total Personal Lines 36,880 32,738 13 Commercial Lines 1,198 1,131 6 Companywide 38,078 33,869 12



See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release, including the“Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance , home insurance , and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive , by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle , and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:

Douglas S. Constantine

(440) 395-3707

...

The Progressive Corporation

300 North Commons Blvd.

Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143



Download PDF: Progressive September 2025 Complete Earnings Release